UNK's Cultural Unity Conference provides path to college for minority students

Ashley Olivas, assistant director for enrollment events and outreach, said the Cultural Unity Conference provides a great opportunity for students to learn more about higher education and the resources available at UNK.

“Diversity and inclusion are so incredibly important because our world, local communities and student populations are increasingly diverse,” said Olivas, who organized the event. “We need to create welcoming and affirming spaces during the recruitment process and let these students know they have a home here at UNK.”

Grand Island Senior High School junior Clarisa Lopez is one of those students who feels at home with the Lopers. A repeat attendee of the conference, Lopez said she came back because “it feels like a family here.”

Lopez, who plans to study criminal justice, also looked forward to touring campus and seeing where her classes would take place.

GISH was one of several schools that brought large groups of students to the event. Others included Crete, Lexington and Wilber-Clatonia.

Maria Trejo, a GISH teacher who works with English language learners, has brought students to the conference for four years. She said it’s a good opportunity for them to meet other minority students from Nebraska.