UNL Extension offers land link program

University of Nebraska Extension is offering a Land Link Program, which focuses on connecting new or beginning farmers with current landowners who are looking to retire — or are currently retired — and wish to lease, sell or gift their land to a new or beginning farmer or rancher.
While many producers and landowners are blessed to have a successor interested in taking over the operation, some do not have this option. The Nebraska Land Link program is a wonderful opportunity for new and beginning farmers and ranchers to connect with these landowners.
The goal of this program is to provide land access using various methods to benefit the landowner and beginning farmers/ranchers, including lease agreements, lease-to-own arrangements, buy-sell arrangements, and more.
This program has three major components to start the process: 1) completing an online application form (https://farm.unl.edu/landlink), 2) a vetting process from the applicant, and 3) additional educational support.
Once the application is complete, the applicant is enrolled in the program and interested landowners will have the opportunity to look at applications to determine which new/beginning farmer or rancher would be a good match. Interviews may also be conducted by the landowner to ensure the applicant’s goals, values, skills and interest match their own.
If a match is successful, the discussion of farm/ranch success and transition can hopefully begin. Folks from Nebraska Extension will be there through the entire process to help answer questions and provide educational resources for both the landowner and the applicant. There is no application fee for Nebraskans. However, out-of-state applicants and landowners may be charged a fee.
Questions about the Nebraska Land Link Program can be directed to Extension Educators Allan Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu or Jessica Groskopf at 308-632-1247 or jgroskopf2@unl.edu
Farm and ag law clinics
Free farm and ag law clinics are being offered across Nebraska through the end of March. These confidential clinics are one-on-one meetings between producers, agricultural law attorneys and financial counselors.
Attorneys and financial advisors specialize in business planning, transition/success planning, financial planning, loan programs, disaster programs, debt/cash flow structures and more. Due to COVID restrictions, clinics are being offered virtually as conference calls or Zoom meetings. This virtual format will allow participants to meet one-on-one with advisors on any of the following dates: March 10, 17, 24 and 31.
To sign up for a session or for more information, contact the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 800-464-0258.
On-farm results
Nebraska Extension successfully hosted its hybrid Virtual/In-Person On-Farm Research Update Meetings in late February. Producers, agronomists and agricultural professionals had the opportunity to engage in discussions and share results from studies conducted across Nebraska during the 2020 growing season.
Participants who attended in-person sessions received hard copies of the 2020 On-Farm Research Results, but this publication can also be accessed online by anyone who is interested in seeing results from studies conducted across the state.
A PDF version of this publication can be accessed at the following website: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch/farm-research-result-publications.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or ssivits@unl.edu.