UNL Extension offers land link program

University of Nebraska Extension is offering a Land Link Program, which focuses on connecting new or beginning farmers with current landowners who are looking to retire — or are currently retired — and wish to lease, sell or gift their land to a new or beginning farmer or rancher.

While many producers and landowners are blessed to have a successor interested in taking over the operation, some do not have this option. The Nebraska Land Link program is a wonderful opportunity for new and beginning farmers and ranchers to connect with these landowners.

The goal of this program is to provide land access using various methods to benefit the landowner and beginning farmers/ranchers, including lease agreements, lease-to-own arrangements, buy-sell arrangements, and more.

This program has three major components to start the process: 1) completing an online application form (https://farm.unl.edu/landlink), 2) a vetting process from the applicant, and 3) additional educational support.