UNL Extension seeks help in tracking wheat rust

Nebraska Extension is seeking input from producers, consultants, crop scouts and ag industry representatives to help track and monitor the movement of stripe and leaf rust in wheat across Nebraska.

A survey was launched in 2020 where participants can fill in counties across Nebraska where stripe and leaf rust development are being monitored. This quick survey is completely voluntary, but input is much appreciated.

In addition to answering questions, pictures are highly encouraged to track the distribution and movement across the state. Participants are encouraged to fill out the survey even if no rust has been observed. Survey results will be posted weekly with an updated map of Nebraska on the CropWatch Wheat Disease Management page (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/plantdisease/wheat).

Questions about the survey can be directed to Nathan Mueller, Extension Educator (nathan.mueller@unl.edu).

Wheat variety trials

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting its 2021 winter wheat variety trials field tours in June at locations across the state. While most of these field tours are located in the Panhandle region, tours are also scheduled in Grant and McCook on June 14.