UNL report says strength of ag sector has insulated state from COVID-19 impacts

It also says that agriculture is a resilient industry.

“Even during years when farm and ranch incomes are low, other aspects of the agricultural production complex, including ag-related manufacturing, transportation, wholesaling and agritourism, tend to remain strong,” the report says.

The researchers said the study was conducted to provide a benchmark assessment of the economic impact of Nebraska agriculture on the state’s economy. They used data from 2017 because it was the year of the most recent Census of Agriculture, which is administered every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The researchers also said 2017 was the lowest-income year for farmers and ranchers of the decade.

According to the report, in 2017, the total output of Nebraska’s agricultural production complex was $81.8 billion, accounting for 33.9% of the state’s total output. The state’s agricultural sector contributed $25.7 billion to Nebraska’s gross state product, representing 21.6% of the total. Even in a year like 2017 with low commodity prices and modest farm incomes, between one-fifth and one-fourth of Nebraska’s economy was attributed to the agricultural production complex.