UNL report says strength of ag sector has insulated state from COVID-19 impacts

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt Nebraska’s agricultural industry. But a new report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says the strength of the state’s agricultural industry “also may explain why Nebraska has been more insulated from the impacts of COVID-19 than many other states,” said Eric Thompson of UNL’s Bureau of Business Research.
Thompson, along with UNL ag economists Brad Lubben and Jeffrey Stokes, authored the 2017 Economic Impact of the Nebraska Agricultural Production Complex report that was released Thursday.
Ag sector never shut down
“COVID is hurting prices, especially for some commodities,” Thompson said. “But it doesn’t mean the ag sector shut down. The sector still is critical to Nebraska’s overall income.”
Lubben said Nebraska saw a similar effect during the recession of 2008-09. For the most part, commodity prices and international trade markets were strong during that time.
“During the downturn, the ag economy buffered Nebraska from the worst impacts felt by the general economy,” he said.
The report found that agriculture remains a critical component of Nebraska’s economy, accounting for nearly 34% of business sales, 22% of the gross state product and nearly a quarter of the state’s jobs.
It also says that agriculture is a resilient industry.
“Even during years when farm and ranch incomes are low, other aspects of the agricultural production complex, including ag-related manufacturing, transportation, wholesaling and agritourism, tend to remain strong,” the report says.
The researchers said the study was conducted to provide a benchmark assessment of the economic impact of Nebraska agriculture on the state’s economy. They used data from 2017 because it was the year of the most recent Census of Agriculture, which is administered every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The researchers also said 2017 was the lowest-income year for farmers and ranchers of the decade.
According to the report, in 2017, the total output of Nebraska’s agricultural production complex was $81.8 billion, accounting for 33.9% of the state’s total output. The state’s agricultural sector contributed $25.7 billion to Nebraska’s gross state product, representing 21.6% of the total. Even in a year like 2017 with low commodity prices and modest farm incomes, between one-fifth and one-fourth of Nebraska’s economy was attributed to the agricultural production complex.
“Few other states have an economy with this degree of agricultural prominence,” said Mike Boehm, Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Nebraska and vice president of agriculture and natural resources for the University of Nebraska system. “Even as our cities grow and our economy diversifies, agriculture remains critically important to the economic prosperity of Nebraska, and it will long into the future.”
Driving employment numbers
The report found that agriculture is also a driver of employment in Nebraska.
Workers engaged in agricultural jobs during 2017 earned an estimated $14.3 billion, including income, wages, salaries and benefits, accounting for 19.9% of all income earned by the Nebraska workforce that year. In total, 321,000 workers — 23.3% of the state’s workforce — were employed in a position connected to Nebraska’s ag industry that year.
The report found that though commodity prices were relatively low in 2017, producers still hired workers, bought and repaired equipment and made other business decisions that kept most aspects of Nebraska’s agricultural production complex strong.
Lubben said this shows that farmers and ranchers tend to make investment decisions based on long-term trends, rather than based on a single good or bad season.
Illustrating importance of industry
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the report, detailing the critical role agriculture plays to the state’s economy, “is an important and unbiased illustration of the need for Nebraskans to continue to work together to support our state’s largest single industry.”
“Understanding the vast majority of Nebraskans will never sit behind the steering wheel of a combine during harvest or start their day feeding livestock, the findings in this report clearly show that many Nebraskans are still connected to agriculture through the jobs that are created as a direct result of production agriculture activities,” Nelson said.
He said the work of Nebraska farm and ranch families continues to serve as seeds that subsequently help sprout into jobs in the areas of food processing, ag-based manufacturing, biotechnology and transportation.
“As we work together with business, community and elected leaders to grow our state, this report is a powerful reminder that supporting our farms and ranches, and the families that operate them, is still a smart investment for Nebraska,” Nelson said.
First blows came in spring
Last month, the Platte Institute and the Nebraska Farm Bureau released a policy report on how the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the woes of an already hurting Nebraska agricultural industry.
That report detailed the first COVID-19 blow in mid-March with the shutdown of the hospitality, restaurant and institutional food service sector and the stay-at-home orders, which accounted for 54% of the food consumed pre-COVID-19, went missing as supply chains were ill-equipped to deal with the shutdown, leaving agriculture producers with diminished markets.
That report said that the second punch came in April, with the disruptions of meat processing facilities due to employee health concerns. It found that between complete shutdowns, reduced operations and slower speeds, the processing facilities were operating between 60% and 70% of capacity at one point. Livestock prices plunged. Analysis released in June by Nebraska Farm Bureau suggested Nebraska’s agriculture economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses in 2020 due to COVID-19 if economic conditions did not improve.
With the ongoing problems agriculture faced before the pandemic and the problems the pandemic has created, the Platte Institute and Nebraska Farm Bureau report said that with the slowdown in the world economy, farm program payments and other forms of federal financial assistance also will play a role in the ultimate 2020 net farm income for Nebraska of about $3 billion, which would be down from $7 billion in 2013.
The report said that estimates suggest that as much as 35% to 50% of the state’s net farm income this year could come from federal financial assistance due to COVID-19.
State exploring new markets
But the authors of the UNL report released Thursday, Lubben, Thompson and Stokes, said they expect continued growth for Nebraska’s agricultural production complex.
“Growing middle classes in China, India and elsewhere are creating new export markets,” their report says. “In addition, advances in technology could lead to growth in agricultural industries including food processing, ag-based manufacturing and biotechnology and transportation.”
“Ag today produces more than it did 10 years ago or 20 years ago, and it will produce even more 10 or 20 years from now,” Lubben said. “It’s not withering. It’s only getting bigger.”
