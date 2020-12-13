UNL to host farm program, ag policy update webinar

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economic’s Farm and Ranch Management team has an upcoming webinar set for noon Thursday, Dec. 17, focusing on “Farm Programs and Ag Policy Update.”
This free webinar will give participants information on farm programs and new decisions for the 2021 growing season. It will also highlight several key policy issues and changes as new administration and leadership occurs following the presidential election.
This webinar will be presented by UNL Extension policy specialist Brad Lubben and Cathy Anderson, production and compliance programs chief of the USDA Farm Service Agency of Nebraska.
More information and registration links can be found at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars#upcoming.
This website also contains archived webinars from previous seminars held by the Farm and Ranch Management team in 2020 and highlights upcoming webinars too.
2021 crop budgets
UNL has released its crop budgets for the 2021 growing season. This includes 83 crop production budgets for 15 unique crops grown in Nebraska in addition to crop budgeting procedures, standard costs used and production cost summaries.
UNL’s crop budgets are updated annually for producers to use in their operation. Budgets can be downloaded in a printable PDF version or an Excel worksheet. Current crop budgets provide a cash cost per unit of production and the total cost of production for each crop.
The 2021 crop budgets can be found online (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/budgets) with videos on how to use these budgets in a PDF or Excel format. Producers also can access crop budgets from previous years to use for comparison while working on their budgets for the 2021 growing season.
Questions about using these budgeting tools can be directed to UNL Extension faculty Glennis McClure at 402-472-0661 or gmcclure3@unl.edu, or Robert Klein at 308-696-6705 or rklein1@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
