UNL to host farm program, ag policy update webinar

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economic’s Farm and Ranch Management team has an upcoming webinar set for noon Thursday, Dec. 17, focusing on “Farm Programs and Ag Policy Update.”

This free webinar will give participants information on farm programs and new decisions for the 2021 growing season. It will also highlight several key policy issues and changes as new administration and leadership occurs following the presidential election.

This webinar will be presented by UNL Extension policy specialist Brad Lubben and Cathy Anderson, production and compliance programs chief of the USDA Farm Service Agency of Nebraska.

More information and registration links can be found at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars#upcoming.

This website also contains archived webinars from previous seminars held by the Farm and Ranch Management team in 2020 and highlights upcoming webinars too.

2021 crop budgets

UNL has released its crop budgets for the 2021 growing season. This includes 83 crop production budgets for 15 unique crops grown in Nebraska in addition to crop budgeting procedures, standard costs used and production cost summaries.