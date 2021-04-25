UNMC, Nebraska Extension to host statewide tractor safety course for teens

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for this summer’s tractor safety training course, sponsored by University of Nebraska Extension and the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.

The course will be offered in early June at five sites across Nebraska, including Hall County on June 10 at 3180 W. Highway 34. Contact Crystal Beissenherz at 308-385-508 or crystal.beissenherz@unl.edu for more information.

Students will complete the first day of the course online. After successfully completing the online course and testing, the required driving test will be offered in-person, with COVID-19 safety precautions, from June 7-11.

Federal law prohibits children under age 16 from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and do field work with certain mechanized equipment.