UNMC, Nebraska Extension to host statewide tractor safety course for teens

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for this summer’s tractor safety training course, sponsored by University of Nebraska Extension and the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.
The course will be offered in early June at five sites across Nebraska, including Hall County on June 10 at 3180 W. Highway 34. Contact Crystal Beissenherz at 308-385-508 or crystal.beissenherz@unl.edu for more information.
Students will complete the first day of the course online. After successfully completing the online course and testing, the required driving test will be offered in-person, with COVID-19 safety precautions, from June 7-11.
Federal law prohibits children under age 16 from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and do field work with certain mechanized equipment.
Susan Harris, University of Nebraska Extension educator, said a common cause of agricultural-related injuries and deaths in Nebraska is overturned tractors and all-terrain vehicles. The course is designed to train students how to avoid such incidents, as well as many other farm and ranch hazards.
The online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of training. Once a student is registered, they will be sent a training manual, course paperwork and a link to the online course.
The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test, equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer. Instructors also will offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicles and other off-road vehicles.
Due to COVID-19, the number of students on-site will be limited. Students and instructors are required to wear a mask, which will be provided, at all times during instruction and driving, as well as maintain proper social distance. Equipment, steering wheels, control knobs and hitches will be disinfected before and after each student completes testing. Students who have had a fever or persistent cough within 10 days of testing will be required to reschedule their driving test. Additional driving tests may be added later in the summer to accommodate students who are unable to attend the scheduled training.
Course instructors are members of the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, Aaron Yoder, PhD, Ellen Duysen and Risto Rautiainen; and Nebraska Extension educators Troy Ingram, Randy Saner and John Thomas.
Cost of the hybrid course is $40 and includes educational materials, the online learning link and supplies. More information and registration can be found at kearney.unl.edu under “Educational Programs,” then click “Tractor Safety.”