Unseasonable warmth starts the week

The Grand Island area will be experiencing unseasonal but pleasant weather this week, before winter returns with a slight chance of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

The precipitation will be welcome, as the area has been going through a drought. Earlier this week, the weather service reported Grand Island continues to experience a moderate drought. Some nearby areas are experiencing a severe drought.

On Monday, much of the area was under a Red Flag Warning. Breezy northwest winds, combined with low humidity, created a wildfire hazard, especially with dry debris in fields.

Temperatures did reach the low 60s Monday across the area.

Forecast for the week

For Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 60s, with morning lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with a slight cooling as the high will be in the lower 50s. Thursday night, precipitation will enter the area with a slight chance of rain or snow overnight and a low of about 30.