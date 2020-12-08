Unseasonable warmth starts the week

The Grand Island area will be experiencing unseasonal but pleasant weather this week, before winter returns with a slight chance of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The precipitation will be welcome, as the area has been going through a drought. Earlier this week, the weather service reported Grand Island continues to experience a moderate drought. Some nearby areas are experiencing a severe drought.
On Monday, much of the area was under a Red Flag Warning. Breezy northwest winds, combined with low humidity, created a wildfire hazard, especially with dry debris in fields.
Temperatures did reach the low 60s Monday across the area.
Forecast for the week
For Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 60s, with morning lows in the lower 30s.
Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with a slight cooling as the high will be in the lower 50s. Thursday night, precipitation will enter the area with a slight chance of rain or snow overnight and a low of about 30.
There is a slight chance of rain and snow on Friday before noon. There will be a little chance of precipitation from noon to 4 p.m., as the temperature will rise to the upper 30s. As temperatures drop in the evening, there is a chance of both rain and snow. Chances of precipitation will be 20%. There is a 20% of snow during the overnight hours as the low will be about 24.
Sunny but cooler weather returns for the weekend with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s.
Drought continues
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, currently, 40% of the U.S. is experiencing a drought this week, affecting more than 72 million people.
The moderate drought conditions that the Grand Island area is experiencing also affect 13.5% of the country.
Much of Nebraska’s prime rangeland is classified to be experiencing severe drought, along with 9.1% of the nation. Pasture and rangeland were experiencing dry conditions going into the winter season.
So far in December, there has been no precipitation in Grand Island, and the daily average temperature has been nearly 9 degrees above the 30-year average.
For the year so far, Grand Island has received less than 22 inches of precipitation, more than 4 inches below the 30-year average. Last year, at this time, Grand Island had more than 38 inches of rainfall or about 12 inches more than the 30-year average.
Extensive effects on ag production
According to a recent paper from David Rodziewicz and Jacob Dice of the 10th District of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, Mo., “after experiencing severe flooding in 2019, areas of the western United States and Great Plains are once again starting to experience drought.”
They wrote that the average share of the continental United States experiencing drought rose from a little less than 24% in 2019 to more than 40% in 2020.
“Drought is a perennial and long-term risk that can negatively affect the farm economy through lower yields, loss of crops, reduced farm revenues, and lower sales for farm suppliers,” the report says.
Rodziewicz and Dice write that drought remains a perennial threat to the U.S. agriculture sector, causing lower crop yields, higher production costs and increased financial stress to farmers. With climate change predictions suggesting a greater incidence of drought in the coming decades, they say understanding how drought affects different segments of the agriculture sector is of critical importance in assessing risk from this natural hazard.
“We analyze drought exposure across the United States over the last 20 years for corn, wheat and soybeans and link these exposures to a measure of direct farmer losses (crop insurance deductibles),” the report says.
They found that losses for farmers rise with drought intensity and that those losses are economically relevant.
Differences across crop types
Rodziewicz and Dice have found noticeable differences across crop types during the dry spell.
Losses for corn and wheat rise steadily from low-intensity drought (D0) to high-intensity drought (D4), with a noticeable jump in losses from D2 to D3. In contrast, losses for soybeans rise more slowly through lower-intensity drought categories (D0–D3), with a jump in losses in the most extreme drought category (D4).
Their results, they said, “suggest losses from drought are economically meaningful.” They found farmers’ losses from extreme drought can reach 20% of the production value for corn and wheat and 35% for soybeans.
Moreover, they say, these losses are likely to increase in the medium term.
“Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming decades, with associated increases in drought frequency and severity,” they report.
Rodziewicz and Dice write that these changes pose risks not only to farmers but also to crop insurers, as both deductibles and indemnities will become more costly under a changing climate.
“Understanding the true economic cost of drought exposure may help farmers, agriculture lenders, and regulators make more informed decisions in the years to come” they write.
They say recent drought episodes have kept these economic costs in front of the mind for farmers, agribusinesses and agricultural lenders.
Losses from the 2012 Midwest and 2011–17 California droughts still loom large, with national disaster costs near $35 billion in 2012 for the Midwest drought and $4 billion in 2014 for the California drought, they write.
In concluding their paper, Rodziewicz and Dice said that drought remains a perennial threat to the U.S. agriculture sector, causing lower crop yields, higher production costs and increased financial stress to farmers.
“With climate change predictions suggesting a greater incidence of drought in the coming decades, understanding how drought affects different segments of the agriculture sector is of critical importance in assessing risk from this natural hazard,” they write.
Understanding the “true economic cost of drought exposure may help farmers, agriculture lenders and regulators make more informed decisions in the years to come,” Rodziewicz and Dice say.
