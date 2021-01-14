UPDATE: Barr Middle School lockout ends with parent of student arrested

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Grand Island police arrested a Barr Middle School student’s parent, who allegedly made threats toward a Barr staff member.

The school was placed on lockout Thursday morning after the threat was made. Grand Island Public Schools said the lockout lasted roughly from 9:42 until 11 a.m.

A man was arrested in reference to the threat, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

When the threat was received, GIPS contacted local emergency response officials and ordered that the school implement security procedures. The Grand Island Police Department immediately began a threat assessment.

“While the vast majority of school threats don’t involve criminal charges, we believe that it is appropriate to always notify public safety officials and conduct a thorough scan of the grounds and facility whenever a threat is received,” GIPS said in a statement. “All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

