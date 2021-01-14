 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Barr Middle School lockout ends with parent of student arrested
0 comments
top story

UPDATE: Barr Middle School lockout ends with parent of student arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
01142021_Barr Middle School

Barr Middle School  in Grand Island was placed on lockout Thursday morning after an alleged threat was made by a community member toward a staff member. (Independent/Josh Salmon).

 Josh Salmon

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Grand Island police arrested a Barr Middle School student’s parent, who allegedly made threats toward a Barr staff member.

The school was placed on lockout Thursday morning after the threat was made. Grand Island Public Schools said the lockout lasted roughly from 9:42 until 11 a.m.

A man was arrested in reference to the threat, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

When the threat was received, GIPS contacted local emergency response officials and ordered that the school implement security procedures. The Grand Island Police Department immediately began a threat assessment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“While the vast majority of school threats don’t involve criminal charges, we believe that it is appropriate to always notify public safety officials and conduct a thorough scan of the grounds and facility whenever a threat is received,” GIPS said in a statement. “All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

Barr Middle School was placed on lockout Thursday morning after a threat was allegedly made by a community member toward a staff member.

When the threat was received, Grand Island Public Schools said it contacted local emergency response officials and ordered that the school implement security procedures. The Grand Island Police Department immediately began a threat assessment.

“While the vast majority of school threats don’t involve criminal charges, we believe that it is appropriate to always notify public safety officials and conduct a thorough scan of the grounds and facility whenever a threat is received,” GIPS said in a statement. “All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

GIPS said it continues to work with GIPD as it completes its threat assessment. Barr remains in lockout mode as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter
Grand Island Local News

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter

  • Updated

MacKenna Milhon died unexpectedly in December 2019, just days before her 20th birthday. When family members looked for a way to honor her memory, they decided to give. The MacKenna Milhon Memorial Scholarship, established by the family, will ensure free participation and transportation for as many as 50 children to every Stuhr Museum’s Summer Adventure class.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts