As a first-year student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Doane University-Grand Island, Grand Island resident Rosa Gutierrez had a plan.
She planned to finish her education in “more of a fast-track way.”
However, her plan changed when Doane made a decision to limit its class offerings at its Grand Island campus and no longer occupy office space at College Park.
Ryan Mueksch, senior communications director for Doane University, said the university’s board of trustees voted in May to halt all on-site undergraduate programs due to years of declining enrollment at the Grand Island campus. The Master of Arts in Management program will transition online.
Mueksch said Doane-Grand Island students in the undergraduate programs have the option to take courses online with waived online fees, or take in-person classes at its Lincoln campus.
As a full-time worker and mother of two young kids who took night classes at Doane-Grand Island, Gutierrez said it is not possible for her to take online classes or drive to Lincoln for in-person classes.
“Now, we have to completely change the way we learn for something that no one asked our option on,” she said. “The least that they (Doane) could have done is say, ‘Hey, this is what is going on so you can start looking at options.’ But it wasn’t like that. It was, ‘this is happening tomorrow, we are closing and you have no other option. You either stay with us (with online classes) or you come to classes in Lincoln.’ As a full-time worker, that (going to Lincoln) is impossible.”
Gutierrez said she received news of the closure of the Grand Island campus in May.
She said she was angry for awhile, and still is disappointed, as she reached out to the director of her program who did not give her an answer.
“As students, we want to be acknowledged,” Gutierrez said. “I understand things happen because of COVID, but the least they could do was send some communication to us because education isn’t free. I paid over $1,000 per class out of pocket. With all this stuff, it makes me think that my money is not enough for them to care about finding an option for me or finding a better program for me.”
In an email to campus leaders, a copy of which was provided to The Independent by Audrey Scott, former campus and outreach director of Doane-Grand Island, Paul Savory, provost and executive vice president for Doane University, said the university will no longer have staff or office space at College Park, but is planning to maintain limited classroom space to support the graduate education program, which will continue to be offered on-site.
L.J. McCormick, executive director of College Park, said Doane will keep one classroom at College Park.
Scott said she and another staff member were let go June 15. However, she still is serving as an adjunct professor.
McCormick said College Park is “very disappointed” Doane is no longer a partner due to the effect it will have on the Grand Island community and central Nebraska. He said Doane University had been a partner since 2003.
“I had been working with Doane on a restructure plan because their numbers had been declining,” McCormick said. “We had been working to restructure their lease. We had an agreement ready to be signed when they came back and said that they would be leaving completely.
“Audrey (Scott) and Lindsey Jurgens (former campus services coordinator and campus adviser) were in the office and doing a fantastic job resurrecting the program and getting it back to a place where they were going to start getting some better numbers each year. Then, they (Doane) just pulled the plug. The whole thing is just unfortunate.”
McCormick said College Park is “working diligently” to find a new major partner. The goal for College Park would be to find a higher education partner like Doane. Central Community College is also a College Park partner.
“In a way, when one door closes, another one opens,” McCormick said. “So we are very optimistic that we will be able to now move forward with having some space available for someone that really could move right in and utilize it.”
