UPDATE: Elections Office receives "suspicious package"; lockdown ends after one hour

Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., has been evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The package was delivered to the Hall County Elections Office, Elections Commissioner Tracy Overstreet confirmed.
The lockdown lasted from roughly 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
No injuries reported.
Building visitors and staff were kept on the far end of the site’s parking lot while Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff's Office responded.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
