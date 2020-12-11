UPDATE: Grand Island Public Schools board approves agreement to acquire former Principal building

Hinkle asked Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden whether he had any additional information about the agreement that he wanted to share with the board. He said he did not.

Harden did not immediately return a call from The Independent seeking more information about the approved agreement.

Josh Planos, GIPS’ director of strategic communication and marketing, said the contract with Principal still needs to be finalized by the board.

He said more details on the purchase and sale agreement will be released at a later date.

The board also approved the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

At its monthly meeting Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to approve the calendar.

According to the approved calendar, the school year will begin on Aug. 11 with a 2 p.m. dismissal for grades kindergarten, sixth and ninth, while all other grades will begin Aug. 12. GIPS elementary schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13, while all other grades will have regular dismissal.

Fall break will be Nov. 24-26, 2021; winter break will be Dec. 20-21, 2021; spring break will be March 7-11, 2022; and April break will be April 15-18, 2022.