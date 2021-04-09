UPDATE: Iowa company will be partner in Grand Island casino; boutique hotel will include 116 rooms

Within a couple of years, Fonner Park will be almost unrecognizable, except for the horse track.
The grounds will be the home of the gleaming new Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park, which will be built by Elite Casino Resorts.
Fonner officials announced Friday that the Iowa-based company will be the operator of the casino that will be built next to the track.
Preliminary plans call for a boutique hotel that will include six floors of rooms, atop one floor of amenities and the casino floor. The building will include four restaurants, including an eatery called Ruthie’s on the top floor.
The floor will features at least 650 slot machines and 20 table games.
Elite, a family-owned company, operates Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, which is about 15 miles east of Sioux Falls, and Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, Iowa. Pending state gaming approval, the company also will build Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort near Carbondale, Ill.
Fonner Park will be have minority ownership in the Grand Island casino.
According to Grand Island Chamber President Cindy Johnson, the development of the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park will bring tens of thousands of additional visitors to Grand Island each year for an attraction that will offer exceptional hospitality including lodging, restaurants and spa. The project will attract new conferences and visitors to Grand Island from an even greater geographic area and will not only utilize the Casino Resort but also the Heartland Events Center and businesses throughout the community.
It will broaden our market sphere of influence and strengthen and expand our trade area.
Elite is a family run business and possess a set of core values that are community and family-oriented. Johnson said the planned integration of the new resort will complement and enhance the existing facilities at Fonner Park and bring new attention, awareness and support for horse racing and the Nebraska State Fair.
“In 2010, the attraction of the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island was a major milestone in the development of our community and our tourism business,” Johnson said. “Our rich heritage with horse racing at Fonner Park, and in recent years the Nebraska State Fair, are a great complement for this stellar resort facility.
“The Elite Casino Resorts have a great reputation in Iowa and the surrounding region for a well-run, quality facilities grounded in the values they embrace as a family owned and operated business,” she said. “We are proud to have the Elite Casino Resorts as a new community partner and pledge our support for their development plan.”
“This will be a tremendous asset to the community and region.”
Elite anticipates hiring 370 people with a $17.1 million payroll. Construction is estimated at $100 million.
“Hats off to Chris Kotulak, chief executive officer, and the staff at Fonner Park, as well as the Fonner Park Board of Directors for their excellent vetting and selection of Grand Island’s newest partner,” Johnson said.