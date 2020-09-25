UPDATE: Missing Grand Island girl found quickly Friday afternoon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About an hour after an emergency alert went out for a 7-year-old Grand Island girl Friday afternoon, the girl was found, safe and sound.

The girl, whose first name is Isabella, was located in an unoccupied house within a block of her home. “Thank you so much to everyone who helped look for her and helped spread the word!” Grand Island police tweeted at about 3:45 p.m.

The girl, who is autistic, was last seen near the 200 block of West Sixth Street.

She had been reported missing earlier in the afternoon. She was missing a little more than an hour, said Sgt. Tony Keiper of the Grand Island Police Department.

After the emergency alert went out Friday, many people arrived in the area to help look for the girl. “The alert helped immensely. It put a lot of eyes in a lot of places,” Keiper said.

The girl was found by a police officer who spotted an open door. Law enforcement was doing a “systematic search” of the neighborhood, Keiper said.

