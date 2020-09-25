UPDATE: Missing Grand Island girl has been found

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About an hour after an emergency alert went out for a 7-year-old girl, Grand Island police reported that the girl has been found.

The girl, whose first name is Isabella, is safe. “Thank you so much to everyone who helped look for her and helped spread the word!” Grand Island police tweeted at about 3:45 p.m.

According to the initial alert, the girl is autistic and was last seen near the 200 block of West Sixth Street.