UPDATE: Omaha FBI investigating bomb scare at County Elections Office

Employees acted upon directions detailed in the county’s emergency plan, said County Clerk Marla Conley.

“We have it listed in there what we’re supposed to do,” Conley said. “We locked the vaults, roll down our windows, lock our offices, and then everyone is to exit the building.”

Facilities Director Doone Humphrey worked with law enforcement to help ensure the total evacuation of the building.

“We have to make sure everybody leaves the building and is accounted for once they leave the building,” he said. “Of course, someone’s already notified the Sheriff’s Department, so they responded right away. My responsibility is to manage the people out here in the parking lot. This is where they come in this type of emergency.”

The only time previously the building had to be evacuated in a similar fashion was due to a nearby gas leak several years prior, Humphrey explained.

“This is the first time it’s happened as far as a bomb scare goes,” he said.

More than 30 people were evacuated.

HCSO and Humphrey kept the employees informed about what was going on throughout the morning.