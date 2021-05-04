UPDATE: Phillips man barricades himself inside plane at Grand Island airport

Tyler Caudill of Phillips allegedly tried to gain access to Kearney High School on Monday and then traveled to Central Nebraska Regional Airport on Tuesday and barricaded himself inside a private aircraft.

Grand Island police were called to the airport at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. Police had been informed that a man had passed out in the back of a twin-engine jet, which was parked north of the air traffic control tower. A pilot discovered the man and saw a rifle and a bag. The pilot took the AR-15 style rifle and bag out of the plane.

Police assumed they were dealing with a barricaded gunman. The pilot thought there might be another weapon on the plane, but he wasn’t certain, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

Police attempted to make contact with the 19-year-old Caudill. Officers called out to him on public address systems in their vehicles, but got no response. Eventually, police were able to communicate with him.

“We continued to try to negotiate with him. He refused to listen to us,” Elliott said.

During the two hours, the suspect may have been trying to take off, he said. It appeared that he was “manipulating the switches and the headsets and everything inside the cockpit.”