UPDATE: Rock band concert added to Nebraska State Fair lineup

Ogg said the private efforts to bring entertainment to the State Fair are much appreciated as booking concert acts has been a struggle this year with the pandemic circling back. It caused the State Fair to delay its concerts announcement until early July as they were still negotiating for acts due to the pandemic.

He said many acts had reservations about whether to tour, whether there were enough venues available to make a tour profitable or whether there would be enough tour support labor to conduct a multi-venue tour that can go on for months at a time.

Ogg said the fair earlier had considered booking Skid Row and Warrant, but the bands were yet to commit to a tour.

“It kind of fell in Jay’s (Vavricek) lap and being three weeks out from the beginning of the fair, this is icing on the cake and that Jay stepped up and was willing to invest in that. With all the challenges, I am pretty excited to offer the lineup that we have,” he said.

Tickets for the Aug. 31 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The general admission price of $40 will get people into the concert, while $60 tickets get them into the pit right next to the stage.

Tickets are available at StateFair.org and at the State Fair Box office in the Nebraska Building.

