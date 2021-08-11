UPDATE: Rock band concert added to Nebraska State Fair lineup

Rock bands Skid Row and Warrant will perform Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Heartland Events Center during the Nebraska State Fair.
The concert is the result of a collaboration between the Nebraska State Fair and 40 North Tap + Grille in Grand Island.
“The Nebraska State Fair counts on partnerships in just about everything we do, but this is the first time we’ve undertaken such an agreement in our concert series,” said Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. “I believe this opens the door for even greater opportunities in the future.”
Ogg said live concerts are an integral part of what the Nebraska State Fair does and complement all the other “great offerings from youth livestock to fair food to the carnival midway.”
Jay Vavricek, owner of 40 North Tap + Grille, said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of this tremendous rock concert experience at the Nebraska State Fair, with two concerts for the price of one.”
Vavricek said it’s a collaboration that’s a “win/win for the State Fair and 40 North, creating an exciting entertainment opportunity for fairgoers from throughout Nebraska.”
Skid Row hit the American music scene in the mid-1980s and is best-known for songs such as “I Remember You,” “18 And Life” and “Youth Gone Wild.”
Warrant also will perform on the HEC stage, bringing its 1980s rock ’n’ roll performances with hits such as “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” “Heaven” and “Cherry Pie.”
“Both bands have continued touring to sold-out audiences around the world, bringing their hard rock essentials to Nebraska metal fans,” Vavricek said. “We are happy that all the schedules lined up so we could present yet another attraction at the Nebraska State Fair.”
He said 40 North is underwriting the concert. Tickets to the concert will include free admission to the State Fair through the day of the concert on Aug. 31.
With more than 180 hours of activities each day of the State Fair, Vavricek said sponsoring the Super Tuesday concert is an “added way where people can have an affordable concert experience because you’re getting two shows for the price of one.”
Ogg said Vavricek approached the State Fair about sponsoring the Super Tuesday concert.
“He (Vavricek) was interested in expanding the State Fair entertainment lineup,” he said.
Ogg said the State Fair already had spent its concert budget for the fair and it made it hard to book other concert acts. After several tough financial years, the State Fair had a smaller entertainment budget this year than in previous years at $300,000. In 2019, the year that heavy rains during the fair caused a financial hardship with more than 12 concerts planned, they had budgeted more than $1.3 million for fair concerts. Last year, the pandemic caused the cancellation of all public concerts.
Even with a limited entertainment budget and continued hardships the pandemic has caused for touring bands, he said the fair was able to book a diversified concert experience for fairgoers.
Now with Skid Row and Warrant perform on Aug. 31, the fair’s concert lineup includes the Happy Together Tour of rock bands from the 1960s on Aug. 30; Modern West with Kevin Costner on Sept. 2; Banda Los Sebastianes, Sept. 3; and Jon Pardi, Sept. 5.
The partnership with 40 North isn’t the only private effort to bring additional concert entertainment to this year’s State Fair. The Christian band We are Messengers will be performing free at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 as a result of a private effort to sponsor the concert.
“I’m proud of the lineup that we have offered, but we did not have this ’90s rock attraction that certainly Skid Row and Warrant brings for us with his (Vavricek) underwriting of that concert,” Ogg said.
He said the partnership with Vavricek is “certainly valuable for this year’s fair, but moreover I think it sets the tone for our willingness at the State Fair to partner with other individuals or interested promoters in expanding our lineup of entertainment at forthcoming Nebraska State Fairs. I think it’s especially generous of 40 North to provide the gate admission for the fair.”
“This is an opportunity to attract more people to the fair for people to enjoy and see firsthand how they could experience living in Nebraska, and all the different things that occurred at the State Fair,” Vavricek said.
Ogg said the private efforts to bring entertainment to the State Fair are much appreciated as booking concert acts has been a struggle this year with the pandemic circling back. It caused the State Fair to delay its concerts announcement until early July as they were still negotiating for acts due to the pandemic.
He said many acts had reservations about whether to tour, whether there were enough venues available to make a tour profitable or whether there would be enough tour support labor to conduct a multi-venue tour that can go on for months at a time.
Ogg said the fair earlier had considered booking Skid Row and Warrant, but the bands were yet to commit to a tour.
“It kind of fell in Jay’s (Vavricek) lap and being three weeks out from the beginning of the fair, this is icing on the cake and that Jay stepped up and was willing to invest in that. With all the challenges, I am pretty excited to offer the lineup that we have,” he said.
Tickets for the Aug. 31 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The general admission price of $40 will get people into the concert, while $60 tickets get them into the pit right next to the stage.
Tickets are available at StateFair.org and at the State Fair Box office in the Nebraska Building.