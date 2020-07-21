When the Nebraska State Fair moved to Grand Island a decade ago, new state-of-the-art livestock facilities were built at Fonner Park. As a result, Grand Island has hosted a number of national livestock shows that have drawn tens of thousands of people to the community. While a number of those big shows were canceled this year, the State Fair will focus on 4-H and FFA livestock, and the following month is the Aksarben livestock show that draws entries from across the country. (The Independent/Barrett Stinson)
The Nebraska State Auditor detailed multiple “possible concerns” with Nebraska State Fair finances in a letter sent Tuesday to the State Fair Board.
The letter, while stating that preliminary review did not indicate a need for a separate audit, the state auditor’s office noted “certain internal control issues.”
Of particular concern, two State Fair checks totaling $149,415.60 made to RKBB Enterprises LLC in 2019 and several charges with the State Fair’s credit cards.
RKBB Enterprises was created by Patrick Kopke, former State Fair chief of finance, in May 2019 shortly before the two checks were issued to the company.
Subpoenaed records from the RKBB bank account showed the deposited State Fair funds were utilized to purchase a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, a trailer, a Honda Foreman ATV and real estate.
Records also indicate Kopke utilized State Fair funds to license the truck, buy parts for the truck and insure the trailer.
The letter indicates that records from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles show the truck, trailer and ATV since were sold.
The state auditor has found considerable irregularities during an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing regarding employee layoffs, credit card use, bonus payouts and certain financial activities at the Nebraska State Fair.
The investigation into the State Fair’s finances was launched in March when former State Fair Director Lori Cox reported suspicious activity was found while reviewing the books and that hard drives had been wiped clean by the former accounting staff.
In a letter to Nebraska State Fair Board chair Beth Smith and the other State Fair board members, State Auditor Charlie Janssen said the state’s auditor of public accounts began “limited preliminary planning work to determine if a full financial audit or attestation would be warranted.”
Janssen’s 39-page report to the board was the result of that investigation and is available online.
RKBB, credit cards reviewed
According to Janssen’s letter, one of the proceeds from the sale of the assets was deposited in the RKBB bank account as of Feb. 28, 2020.
The letter also states the RKBB account made $54,812.29 in credit card payments. Previous payments on the credit card came from Kopke’s personal bank account.
In addition to the two State Fair checks, the letter also noted $9,398 of cash deposits into Kopke’s personal bank account.
The examination also found numerous “possible concerns” in the use of State Fair credit cards by Kopke and Cox.
According to the letter, the auditor determined that Kopke used the State Fair credit card at local restaurants totaling $2,470.33, out-of-state restaurants totaling $1,682.79, for fuel totaling $1,230.39 and other “questionable transactions” totaling $2,482.07.
Cox similarly used a State Fair credit card at local restaurants totaling $1,341.39 and “questionable transactions” totaling $5,292.37, according to the report.
Both Kopke and Cox utilized State Fair credit cards on what is suspected to be airline fares.
He said that “due to the risk of misuse inherent in business credit card usage, the APA analyzed the charges of Mr. Kopke, the former finance officer, and Ms. Lori Cox, the former executive director, on the State Fair’s credit card.”
In doing so, Janssen said the state auditor summarized the transactions based solely on the credit card statement information available from August 2018 through December 2019; however, Kopke’s credit card transactions were available for November 2018 through November 2019.
The total of those credit transactions were $186,421, of which $139,421 was charged by Cox, and $46,665 was charged by Kopke.
In analyzing the credit card charges, Janssen said, the auditor noted several possible concerns, including expenditures for spouses, unsupported procurement of fuel, and meal purchases in Grand Island and elsewhere.
He said auditor found that Kopke used the State Fair credit card to make a number of meal purchases in Grand Island. The meal charges totaled $2,470.
Kopke also made several large restaurant charges on the State Fair credit card while traveling in cities outside of Nebraska — including Las Vegas, Houston and Denver — for a total of $1,628. Other charges made by both Kopke and Cox were questioned by the report.
Janssen said that the State Fair is not subject to many of the same spending restrictions and other administrative requirements that apply to Nebraska’s other state agencies and political subdivisions.
“Nevetheless, comparable internal policies and procedures would appear warranted,” he said.
Separate audit unnecessary
“Based upon the outcome of our preliminary planning work, including an analysis of the information received, the APA (auditor of public accounts) has determined it to be unnecessary for this office to perform a separate financial audit or attestation of the State Fair at this time,” Janssen’s letter to the State Fair board said. The State Fair receives an annual audit from the accounting firm BKD, LLP, which has been asked to perform additional procedures to address concerns about possible financial irregularities.
But, Janssen wrote, during the course of the review, the state’s auditor “noted certain internal control issues.”
Janssen recommends policy and procedure changes to ensure that the State Fair’s money is handled properly by improving internal controls.
Janssen said that during the past several months, news reports have questioned the financial stability of the State Fair. He said those reports also “raised questions about purported money loss, employee layoffs and suspicious financial activity involving interested parties.”
He said his office first requested on March 6 financial records from the State Fair. At the time of that request, the Nebraska State Patrol also had launched its own investigation into the allegations of wrongdoing.
Janssen said among the information that the state auditor obtained from the State Fair was a check register history for calendar years 2018 and 2019, including all of those who received more than $100,000 from the Nebraska State Fair during 2018 and 2019.
The state auditor subpoenaed bank account records, including those of RKBB Enterprises, a Grand Island business started by Kopke that Janssen said had “... questionable ties to the State Fair.”
He said the auditor worked with the State Patrol to gain access to the personal bank account records of Kopke, who had abruptly resigned as the State Fair chief of finance in November 2019.
Kopke challenges fair board
At the Nov. 22, 2019, meeting of the State Fair board, Kopke, who was then chief of finance and administration, said the fair was one year away from bankruptcy because of losses sustained that year due to inclement weather and flooding during the fair.
At that meeting, Kopke admonished the board for a lack of concern about the State Fair’s spending, along with not heeding his concerns in November 2018 when he questioned the financial feasibility of the fair’s concert-bundling plan.
Again, Janssen said the auditor’s examination focused primarily on those two State Fair checks to RKBB Enterprises totaling $149,415.60.
He said the auditor requested supporting paperwork from the State Fair for the two checks, but no invoices or other documentation was found for the amounts paid.
Janssen said no explanation of why the payments were made could be provided by State Fair officials.
He said the fair board’s meeting minutes provided “only a cumulative total of expenses, not an itemization or listing of individual claims to be approved.”
“According to State Fair staff, the former Chief of Finance Patrick Kopke did not provide the board with detailed check registers or a listing of individual claims for approval,” Janssen said.
Kopke creates RKBB Enterprises
On May 10, 2019, a few months prior to the first of the two State Fair checks being issued, Kopke had created RKBB Enterprises by filing with the Nebraska secretary of state the necessary paperwork to create the company.
That filing, made while Kopke still was the chief of finance for the State Fair, said that RKBB “shall be primarily engaged in the business of purchasing and selling livestock and related products in general commerce.”
Janssen said the paperwork also designates Kopke as the registered agent for RKBB and lists his personal residence as the company’s business address.
He said the auditor subpoenaed records for the RKBB bank account into which the State Fair checks were deposited.
According to the information obtained, Kopke opened that bank account with an initial deposit of $100 from his personal bank account on May 24, 2019. An additional $3,500 from his personal account was deposited to pay the attorney who helped set up RKBB on June 7, 2019. The only other deposits into the RKBB bank account through Feb. 28, 2020, were the two State Fair checks and a small credit from a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Laramie, Wyo.
Janssen said the auditor was unable to determine what, if any, services RKBB had provided to the State Fair for the two payments received.
“Though unable to tie any of those expenditures to services for the State Fair, the APA noted that Mr. Kopke purchased several assets with funds from the two deposited checks.” he said.
Among those acquisitions, he said, was the Dodge truck from M&M Investment Cars in Portland, Ore., the trailer, the ATV and real estate totaling nearly $71,000.
Specifically, Janssen said Kopke also used $2,365.85 from the State Fair payments to cover the cost of licensing the truck and used $1,571.32 to purchase parts for the truck and $91.30 to buy insurance for the trailer.
Janssen said that according to records from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, most of the assets recently were sold. As of Feb. 28, none of the proceeds from these transactions were deposited into the RKBB bank account.
In his report to the State Fair board, Janssen said that according to the Howard County assessor, RKBB purchased 116 acres of agricultural land for $249,400 on Oct. 9, 2019.
Expenditures personal
The auditor investigation also observed that $54,812.29 in credit card payments were made to CITI Card Online Payment from the RKBB account.
“That credit card appears to have been for personal use, as similar payments were made for it out of Mr. Kopke’s personal bank account, from which the APA also subpoenaed pertinent records,” Janssen said.
Janssen said that nearly all of the funds in the RKBB bank account have come from the Nebraska State Fair — specifically, from the two State Fair checks.
“Noteworthy also is the fact that all of the expenditures from that account appear to have been personal in nature,” Janssen said. “The APA was unable to find any RKBB account expenditures that correlate to the company’s stated business purpose of ‘purchasing and selling livestock and related products in general commerce.’”
He said the lack of any substantive documentation for the two State Fair checks “obscures the role, if any, of Mr. Kopke, as finance officer of the State Fair, in advocating for or helping to secure those payments for his own business.”
But Janssen cited Nebraska law that could be relevant if a “person commits theft if he obtains property of another by deception.”
In addition to the direct deposit payroll checks from the State Fair, the auditor noted several expense reimbursements and a large payroll direct deposit on Feb. 8, 2019, totaling a net amount of $11,442.78.
Bonuses paid before approved
The report also mentioned several State Fair employees received a 2019 performance bonus.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Kopke received a 20% gross bonus, totaling $17,510, while the next highest bonus payment was for 10% or $11,500. The performance bonuses ranged from 2% to 20%.
The report said that a few weeks after the bonuses were paid to the State Fair employees, the board voted to approve the bonuses at its Feb. 22, 2019, meeting.
“The APA requested documentation to support the bonus amounts paid to ensure that they agreed to the amounts approved by the board, as the meeting minutes do not specify those amounts,” Janssen said. “The current State Fair staff could not find a listing of amounts approved at the meeting or by the Finance Committee. However, according to the former executive director, the percentages should have been equal among staff levels which does not agree to what Mr. Kopke had provided in his email for disbursing the bonuses.”
In addition, Janssen said the auditor also found 10 cash deposits, totaling $9,398, into Kopke’s personal bank account.
“Due to the State Fair’s numerous cash transactions, the APA considered it important to disclose those deposits,” he said.
Auditor recommendations
Janssen’s office recommends that the board “implement procedures to ensure all disbursements of State Fair funds are approved before payment.”
The report also found that the State Fair lacked an “adequate segregation of duties, as one person could handle all aspects of processing a transaction from beginning to end.”
Janssen said the State Fair performs several cash transactions, which adds to the importance of proper controls.
“A lack of segregation of duties increases the risk of possible errors or irregularities; however, due to a limited number of personnel, an adequate segregation of duties may not be possible without additional cost,” the report indicates.
For example, the report said that more than a month after the board adopted the dual-signature requirement a check for $47,000 was written and its amount was “well above the $5,000 threshold established by the approved motion. Regardless, the instrument clearly contains only one signature.”
The complete letter is public record and can be found here.
