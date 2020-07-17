...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST
CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
&&
A 32-year-old Grand Island man was taken into custody after a shooting involving a Grand Island Police officer Friday afternoon.
In a news release, the Grand Island Police Department said that at 3:45, officers were conducting a follow-up investigation on a hit-and-run accident at an apartment at 118 S. Vine Street. After contacting a resident of the apartment, the 32-year-old male — the suspect — ran back into the residence and came back with a firearm, shooting at the one of the officers on scene.
The officer returned fire at which time the suspect retreated further into the apartment. Officers were able to establish a perimeter with additional officers and the Tactical Response Team. The suspect was later taken into custody without further incident. Neither the officer or suspect were injured.
GIPD did not name the suspect.
The investigation was turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department so that an independent investigation could be conducted.
