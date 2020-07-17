A 32-year-old Grand Island man was taken into custody after a shooting involving a Grand Island Police officer Friday afternoon.

In a news release, the Grand Island Police Department said that at 3:45, officers were conducting a follow-up investigation on a hit-and-run accident at an apartment at 118 S. Vine Street. After contacting a resident of the apartment, the 32-year-old male — the suspect — ran back into the residence and came back with a firearm, shooting at the one of the officers on scene.

The officer returned fire at which time the suspect retreated further into the apartment. Officers were able to establish a perimeter with additional officers and the Tactical Response Team. The suspect was later taken into custody without further incident. Neither the officer or suspect were injured.

GIPD did not name the suspect.

The investigation was turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department so that an independent investigation could be conducted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

