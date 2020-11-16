UPDATED: Staffing issues lead to Grand Island Central Catholic temporarily moving to remote learning

UPDATED: Grand Island Central Catholic will move to remote learning beginning Tuesday.

In a Crusader talk on Facebook Live on Monday afternoon, GICC Principal Jordan Engle announced that the school will be in remote learning through Nov. 30 due to staffing issues. He said GICC had eight teachers and its secretary out Monday, which makes it “almost impossible to operate.”

“I know that virtual education is not ideal for anybody and it is not a situation where we looked to go virtual,” Engle said. “We do not want to be virtual but, right now, we do not have a choice. We just do not have the staff to continue (on-site) learning.

“My staff needs two weeks to get healthy. Quite a few of the ones who are sick are quite ill. We are hoping that these two weeks gives them the time that they need to get in better shape, so that when we return on Nov. 30, we are full force.”

Engle said GICC does not plan to continue in a remote learning model beyond Nov. 30 unless a new directed health measure requires the school to do so.