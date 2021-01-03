Upgrades planned for Stolley Park, Veterans Sports Complex

The city first focused on its ballfields and splash pads, McCoy said.

The playground will likely go into construction in Spring 2021, he said.

Veterans Sports Complex is also getting eight new pickleball courts.

The activity has become very popular in Grand Island, McCoy said.

More than $100,000 was raised for the project by the Grand Island Pickleball Club.

“They came to me a while ago and said, ‘What’s it going to take to build some new courts’?” McCoy said. “We talked it through and came up with the idea of raising some funds, and then having the city potentially fund the rest of it.”

The only pickleball courts in Grand Island are at Stolley Park and are inadequate, McCoy said.

“Those courts were done on an old tennis court, so it’s not going to last forever. It’s going to have cracks,” he said.

The new pickleball courts are going to be built with post-tensioned concrete, which will make for a better playing surface.

The project was approved by the Grand Island City Council in September.