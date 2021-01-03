 Skip to main content
Upgrades planned for Stolley Park, Veterans Sports Complex
The city of Grand Island’s parks are getting some major renovations and improvements in 2021.

The Stolley Park concession stand is slated for renovation this spring.

The project, estimated at $50,000, is out for bid. Bids are due to the city Jan. 19.

“We’re going to replace the shingles and siding, and the windows,” Parks Director Todd McCoy said. “They’re all needing replacement.”

The project is long needed, McCoy said.

“It’s really overdue,” he said. “It hasn’t been done for a long time.”

The park site is the former homestead of William Stolley, an early Grand Island settler.

The farmstead was designated a state park by the Nebraska Legislature in 1927 and includes preserved 19th century structures.

The park’s concession stand is a well-used feature, McCoy said.

“We use it in the summertime,” he said. “It’s where we sell the Stolley Train tickets. We also sell some limited concession items.”

It also serves as a staging point for the department’s programs.

“We’ll run a lot of our children’s programs out of that building in the summer,” McCoy said.

Construction bids must be approved by the City Council before the project can move forward.

If approved, work would start in the spring, McCoy said.

There is value in keeping the city’s parks in good condition, McCoy said.

“It enhances quality of life,” he said. “People, when they move to communities, they look for quality recreational facilities, parks, trailers, swimming pools. Those things are important for quality of life to people.”

The Veterans Sports Complex is also getting improvements in 2021.

A new playground and pickleball courts are planned for this spring.

The new playground is expected to cost about $400,000, with funding by JBS USA donated to the city of Grand Island.

The playground will feature rubberized safety surfacing, which McCoy described as being aesthetically pleasing and also low maintenance for the city.

“Sometimes the wood chips are hard to navigate if you’re in a wheelchair or have any kind of accessibility problems,” McCoy told The Independent.

A playground at the complex has been a part of the city’s master plan for the site, which was approved nearly three years ago.

The city first focused on its ballfields and splash pads, McCoy said.

The playground will likely go into construction in Spring 2021, he said.

Veterans Sports Complex is also getting eight new pickleball courts.

The activity has become very popular in Grand Island, McCoy said.

More than $100,000 was raised for the project by the Grand Island Pickleball Club.

“They came to me a while ago and said, ‘What’s it going to take to build some new courts’?” McCoy said. “We talked it through and came up with the idea of raising some funds, and then having the city potentially fund the rest of it.”

The only pickleball courts in Grand Island are at Stolley Park and are inadequate, McCoy said.

“Those courts were done on an old tennis court, so it’s not going to last forever. It’s going to have cracks,” he said.

The new pickleball courts are going to be built with post-tensioned concrete, which will make for a better playing surface.

The project was approved by the Grand Island City Council in September.

Veterans Sports Complex gets much use daily from city residents and visitors, McCoy said.

“We have a lot of walkers out there, a lot of day use of the facility. There’s picnic shelters,” he said. “It’s more than just ballfields out there. It’s a park setting.”

