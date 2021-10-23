Uphold Fashion brings 'casual, but not boring' styles to Grand Island

A new clothing store offering “casual, but not boring” styles unique to Nebraska has arrived in downtown Grand Island.
Uphold Fashion, at 207 W. Third St., opened Oct. 9.
Owner Pierre Bita, a native of Gabon and a Nebraska resident of 14 years, was a student of civil engineering until he decided to pursue something else.
“I love fashion,” Bita said. “I just felt like I wanted to do something that is representing Nebraska, something just for the state.”
Bita crafted a trademark to go with his unique fashions.
“The word ‘uphold’ is beautiful, because everybody can use it. You can uphold a religion. You can uphold your flag. You can uphold your values,” he said. “I looked it up to see if somebody else trademarked it when it comes to clothing, and there was no trademark.”
Fashion in Nebraska is identified by simplicity, Bita said.
Uphold provides hooded sweaters, polos and elegant tees, as well as accessories, among its many offerings.
“People like to dress simple,” he said. “The thing for Uphold is, we wanted to do something simple, but not boring. It’s something everybody can wear.”
Bita also brings to Grand Island a taste of Europe.
A French-brand, “Disconnected,” from Paris, is offered in only a few stores in the world, Bita said, including in England and Dubai.
“I was able to convince them to let me sell it here in the U.S., and I’m the only one in the U.S. selling it,” he said. “It’s expensive, but if you want something unique, something you can find nowhere, this is something you can buy.”
While his original fashions are manufactured overseas, Bita hopes to expand his offerings to include more locally produced options.
“We looked to see if we could make it local, but it was just, for the beginning, too expensive,” he said. “Hopefully, maybe later, we can find somebody who can help us to make the clothes, because the idea is for something that’s local.”
Uphold first opened at Omaha’s Oak View Mall, but stayed for only one year, Bita said.
He had the misfortune of launching his enterprise at the start of a year that would be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That mall ended up being bought by somebody else because of COVID. All the stores were not doing well and the owner of the mall sold it to somebody,” he said. “My wife and I were moving here to Grand Island, so I thought there was no point in keeping a store there.”
As one of Nebraska’s largest cities, there is room for Grand Island to embrace such casual, yet exciting, new clothing options, Bita said.
“The city’s growing up, so I think there’s room for new stuff. There’s room for anything new and exciting,” he said. “We should not limit ourselves to thinking, whatever’s here is enough. I think it’s going to grow and be bigger. Anything new, it’s good for the town.”
For more information visit upholdfashion.com, or visit www.facebook.com/upholdfashion.