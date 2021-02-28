Urban prairie lawn an option for homeowners tired of grass

A concern that often arises when planting native species and prairie installations is the presence of pests — ticks, mice, snakes and insects — near homes and families. This is because the taller plants provide plentiful habitat for native fauna to hide and shelter. However, seeing these animals and insects is actually a sign of a healthy, thriving ecosystem.

“They balance themselves out,” Newton said of the insects and animals that call urban prairies home.

Newton said in nearly four years of managing CCC’s Grand Island and Hastings pollinator gardens, neither he nor student workers have had issues with ticks. They’ve seen garter snakes, but the snakes control the mice population. In turn, mice consume excess seeds that could otherwise promote too much growth of certain species. Spiders keep plants healthy by eating mites, and bees and butterflies contribute to pollination far beyond the reach of a single residential landscape.

“Any time we invite nature into our lives, there are pros and cons, but I believe the pros far outweigh the cons,” Vogt said.