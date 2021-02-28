Urban prairie lawn an option for homeowners tired of grass

Closely trimmed, bright green lawns have long been the standard for American landscaping. They’re consistent, and there are plenty of companies equipped to provide maintenance specifically for grass lawns. But lawns planted with non-native grasses, such as fescues and Kentucky bluegrass, also typically require more fertilizer, pesticides and water that can run up costs for homeowners. These species can also be affected by disease and pests to which native species have more resistance.
However, a traditional lawn isn’t the only option for homeowners. In fact, inspiration lies all around Grand Island — Nebraska’s native mixed-grass prairies. Urban prairies and prairie installations are becoming increasingly common in commercial landscapes, and can be incorporated into residential landscapes, as well.
Native and adapted prairie flora offers numerous benefits to residential landscapes. From an ecological standpoint, native species require less fertilizer and fewer pesticides. From a time and cost standpoint, prairie species use less water and are only mowed once a year.
“A prairie garden’s cost is mostly up front,” said Benjamin Vogt, author and owner of Monarch Gardens, a Lincoln-based company that provides urban prairie design and consulting. Vogt has previously worked on projects in Grand Island, Hastings, Seward, even as far west as Wyoming.
Plants are mowed only once each spring, to make way for new growth after providing habitat for animals and insects during the winter. Native plant species also have deeper root systems that allow them to be watered less frequently and to be more adaptive to Nebraska’s climate.
“A lot of the native species have evolved with the native pests and pathogens, so these aren’t as devastating as they are to non-native plants,” said Elizabeth Exstrom, University of Nebraska extension educator with the Hall County Extension Office.
Many prairie species are also self-seeding once they’re established. In fact, Central Community College’s student environmental club, Students 4 Sustainability, has sold bags of excess seeds collected from the college’s five pollinator gardens in Hastings, Grand Island, Ord and Columbus to help fund activities.
Ben Newton, director of environmental sustainability at CCC, said the Grand Island campus’ garden, a 6,000-square-foot plot first seeded in 2017, hardly requires maintenance beyond some watering during periods of drought and a sprinkle of compost.
Native plants also attract beneficial insects, which can in turn positively impact other plants in a landscape. Outside of his work at CCC, Newton manages a community garden in Grand Island. Where one part of the garden was unirrigated, he seeded a small pollinator habitat. The community garden’s plants had consistently strong growth where other gardeners encountered challenges — tomatoes wouldn’t grow, or cucumbers were small, for example — and Newton frequently had community members approach him for tips.
“I think it’s because we added the pollinator plot,” he said, about the community garden’s success.
One fact that Exstrom, Newton and Vogt wanted to impress on homeowners is that urban prairies don’t immediately show results like nursery plants and sod. It can take prairie installations as little as 2-3 years, or as long as 5-7 years, to become fully established in a landscape before homeowners can see the full benefits of reduced maintenance. Until then, homeowners will still need to water, apply fertilizers and regularly pull weeds to ensure young plants aren’t threatened by more aggressive species.
Incorporating prairie grasses, flowers and shrubs also doesn’t mean that homeowners have to get rid of all existing plants or remove turfgrass from their landscape design. Several species of turfgrass, such as blue grama and buffalo grass, are native to Nebraska prairies and can provide the lower maintenance advantages of native species with the look of a manicured lawn. Adding native species to flower beds, berm or island gardens also can be a great way to introduce the urban prairie concept without overwhelming neighbors who prefer the look of a more traditional landscape.
To make a prairie landscape look maintained and intentional, Vogt recommends including landscape design features that are inviting to humans, such as garden paths, benches, arbors, or water features, keeping plants under 3 feet tall, and keeping plants from drooping over sidewalks. It’s also a good gesture to neighbors to have a sign explaining the benefits of urban prairies.
A concern that often arises when planting native species and prairie installations is the presence of pests — ticks, mice, snakes and insects — near homes and families. This is because the taller plants provide plentiful habitat for native fauna to hide and shelter. However, seeing these animals and insects is actually a sign of a healthy, thriving ecosystem.
“They balance themselves out,” Newton said of the insects and animals that call urban prairies home.
Newton said in nearly four years of managing CCC’s Grand Island and Hastings pollinator gardens, neither he nor student workers have had issues with ticks. They’ve seen garter snakes, but the snakes control the mice population. In turn, mice consume excess seeds that could otherwise promote too much growth of certain species. Spiders keep plants healthy by eating mites, and bees and butterflies contribute to pollination far beyond the reach of a single residential landscape.
“Any time we invite nature into our lives, there are pros and cons, but I believe the pros far outweigh the cons,” Vogt said.
To help mitigate concerns, Vogt recommends creating wide pathways, such as with low-growing ground cover or water-permeable hardscaping. Vogt also says that any time spent playing in a lawn merits checking for ticks, which can be present in almost any landscape. Exstrom also said moving the prairie installation away from the edges of a home and creating a perimeter of more manicured turf can encourage animals and insects to stay in more favorable cover.
One of the challenges of creating an urban prairie, however, is finding native seeds or seedlings. Seeds are not frequently available at box store nurseries. Seedlings purchased from nurseries are also often more expensive because native plants don’t typically perform as well in greenhouse environments and have deeper root systems. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.
Newton said the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum has been a contributor to the success of CCC’s pollinator gardens. Through the arboretum, he received information on seeds and recommendations on what plants will perform best in Grand Island’s soil and climate, in addition to grant funds to support the gardens. Additionally, both Exstrom and Vogt can provide more information to homeowners curious about creating their own urban prairie, through the Hall County Extension Office or Vogt’s blog, articles and videos available at monarchgard.com.