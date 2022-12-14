US Cellular covers cost of Hope Harbor Christmas party

US Cellular provided the holiday meal Tuesday night at Hope Harbor's annual Christmas party.

Almost 100 people enjoyed the dinner, which was served at Tommy Gunz.

In addition to covering the cost of the meal, the company made a donation to Hope Harbor. The company lent the assistance as part of its Nourishing Connections program.

“Hope Harbor does so much for the community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout Grand Island,” Shay Hayman, US Cellular’s retail store manager in Grand Island, said in a news release. “Food has the power to connect people. We believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year.”

US Cellular, based in Chicago, is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $22.6 million along with technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.