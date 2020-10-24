 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UScellular enhances coverage with new towers in Boelus and Chapman
0 comments

UScellular enhances coverage with new towers in Boelus and Chapman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UScellular is continuing to invest in its fast, high-quality network with new VoLTE cell sites near Boelus and Chapman.

The Boelus site along Yutan Road enhances UScellular’s network in Boelus and the surrounding area along the Loup River. The Chapman site is along Cora Street and boosts coverage in Chapman and along U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Central City.

These new towers are among more than 440 sites UScellular has across the state. In 2020, UScellular has added 21 new VoLTE cell towers in Nebraska communities with less than 2,000 people. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.

“At UScellular, we continue to invest in technology and make enhancements to our wireless network to create a better data experience,” said Mike Adams, UScellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and Iowa. “Our engineers live and work in our communities and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts