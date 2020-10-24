UScellular enhances coverage with new towers in Boelus and Chapman

UScellular is continuing to invest in its fast, high-quality network with new VoLTE cell sites near Boelus and Chapman.

The Boelus site along Yutan Road enhances UScellular’s network in Boelus and the surrounding area along the Loup River. The Chapman site is along Cora Street and boosts coverage in Chapman and along U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Central City.

These new towers are among more than 440 sites UScellular has across the state. In 2020, UScellular has added 21 new VoLTE cell towers in Nebraska communities with less than 2,000 people. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.

“At UScellular, we continue to invest in technology and make enhancements to our wireless network to create a better data experience,” said Mike Adams, UScellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and Iowa. “Our engineers live and work in our communities and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”