USDA alters service center status across Nebraska due to COVID-19

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is temporarily restricting in-person visits for numerous service centers in Nebraska because of elevated rates of coronavirus community spread, but USDA employees will continue to assist agricultural producers with programs and services.

USDA is using a phased, data-driven approach to determine which service centers are open for in-person appointments. Field work, including conservation planning assistance, will continue with appropriate social distancing.

“While many of our service centers across Nebraska will be physically closed to visitors, we remain open for business,” said Nancy Johner, executive director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Nebraska.

Craig Derickson, state conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska, said that throughout the pandemic, “Our work with producers has continued, and we remain committed to serving our customers.”

Service center staff members from FSA and NRCS will continue to work with producers by phone, email and digital tools such as Microsoft Teams, Box and OneSpan. Producers can learn more about how to use these digital offerings by visiting farmers.gov/mydocs.

Producers wishing to conduct business with the FSA, NRCS or any other service center agency should call ahead to confirm and schedule appointments. More information on service center status can be found at bit.ly/3qiNDAx, and contact information for local service centers is available at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.