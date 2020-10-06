USDA declares parts of Nebraska disaster area as drought continues

Drought conditions continue to bear down on Nebraska farmers.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated six Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas.
Producers in Colfax, Cuming, Dawes, Dodge, Stanton and Thurston counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
According to the USDA, the natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the contiguous Nebraska counties listed also are eligible to apply for emergency loans: Box Butte, Burt, Butler, Dakota, Dixon, Douglas, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Washington and Wayne; in Iowa, Monona and Woodbury counties; in South Dakota, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 11, 2021.
Crop conditions
— On Monday, the USDA reported, for the week ending Oct. 4, state corn condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 24% fair, 44% good and 17% excellent. Corn mature was 91%, well ahead of 68% last year and ahead of 80% for the five-year average. Harvested was 21%, which was ahead of 11% last year and 15% average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 23% fair, 45% good, and 18% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 97%, ahead of 83% last year and 90% average. Harvested was 55%, well ahead of 12% last year and 25% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 80%, near 83% last year and 82% average. Emerged was 33%, near 36% last year, and behind 49% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 30% fair, 41% good and 19% excellent. Sorghum mature was 87%, well ahead of 64% last year, and ahead of 77% average. Harvested was 17%, ahead of 3% last year, and near 15% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 15% very poor, 20% poor, 27% fair, 36% good and 2% excellent.
‘Red flag’ warning in effect
On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a “red flag” warning for parts of central Nebraska, as relative humidity was low and windy conditions created hazardous farm conditions on the parched landscape.
The Grand Island area has been designated to be in a moderate drought stage (D1) with some damage to crops or pastures; fire risk high; streams, reservoirs or wells low, some water shortages developing or imminent.
Areas south of Grand Island are in a severe drought stage (D2) with crop or pasture losses likely; fire risk very high; water shortages common; water restrictions imposed.
For Grand Island, the NWS in Hastings said temperatures this week should be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the upper 40s and 50s. No rain is in the forecast.
So far this year, Grand Island has received 20.54 inches of precipitation. That is 15 inches less than what Grand Island received last year during the same time period.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.