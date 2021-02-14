USDA extends general sign-up for Conservation Reserve Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the Conservation Reserve Program general sign-up period, which had previously been announced as ending on Feb. 12.

USDA will continue to accept offers as it takes this opportunity for the incoming Administration to evaluate ways to increase enrollment.

Under the previous administration, incentives and rental payment rates were reduced resulting in an enrollment shortfall of over 4 million acres. The program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provides annual rental payments for 10 to 15 years for land devoted to conservation purposes, as well as other types of payments.

Before the general CRP sign-up period ends, producers will have the opportunity to adjust or resubmit their offers to take advantage of planned improvements to the program.

As one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the United States, CRP provides both economic and conservation benefits by taking land out of agricultural production. Program successes include:

n Sequestering in soils and plants over 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), or about the same amount that the entire state of Delaware emits annually.