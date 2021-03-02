USDA offers disaster assistance to Nebraska’s ag producers

Nebraska farmers and ranchers whose operations were damaged by winter storms can receive technical and financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Agricultural producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn about the programs available to help them recover from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses.

“The recent extreme cold and winter weather has been a challenge for farmers and ranchers in Nebraska,” said Timothy Divis, acting state executive director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Nebraska. “We know some producers have experienced losses or other impacts. USDA offers disaster assistance programs that may be able to help.”

Disaster assistance

USDA encourages farmers and ranchers to contact the FSA county office at the local USDA Service Center to apply for eligible programs and to learn which documents, such as farm records, herd inventory, receipts and photos of damages or losses, should be provided to help expedite assistance.