Use of Force: Less lethal munitions can be helpful, but police say they’re not always effective

Grand Island police use less-than-lethal munitions when they can, but those methods are not useful in all situations, says Capt. Jim Duering.
Less lethal devices can be effective, are “great to have” and provide police with another option.
They do “lessen the amount of lethal force in certain situations. But it shouldn’t be construed as a replacement for lethal force. Unfortunately, that just hasn’t been invented yet,” Duering said.
If someone is attacking with lethal force, the less lethal projectiles sometimes take effect slowly “and most of the time really don’t stop a threat immediately,” Duering said.
When someone is advancing with a firearm or a knife, “if we deployed less lethal, a lot of times it will not be effective enough, quick enough, to stop whatever that threat is to someone else or to one of our officers,” Duering said.
Grand Island patrol officers have access to pepper ball launchers and converted 12-gauge shotguns that fire beanbags.
The pepper balls are filled with oleoresin capsicum, or OC powder, which is used in pepper spray.
The beanbags are made by a company called Super-Sock. Those Kevlar bags are contained inside what looks like a shotgun shell. The beanbag is not made to penetrate the skin. It is a blunt force impact round, said Jason Allan, the department’s training and administrative sergeant.
The department’s tactical response team shoots gas and what police call impact munitions from a 40mm launcher.
During the last 10 years, GIPD gradually has increased its supply of less lethal equipment. “I don’t know that we’re moving toward less lethal,” Duering said. “We have purchased more options. The goal is to have more options available.”
The department has had a pepper ball unit for about six years.
Before obtaining the 40mm launcher, GIPD had a 37mm unit that “was used sparingly in kind of the same way. So some of that stuff has been around,” Duering said. “We’ve been able to purchase more of them and provide more training to more officers on how to use them. So they’ve been a little bit more readily available.” But they’re not necessarily new, he said.
Less lethal projectiles are not always practical.
Last July 4, police encountered a man armed with a loaded shotgun on Sixth Street.
“And in that case we were able to deploy less lethal and knock him to the ground, get the separation between him and the shotgun and take him into custody,” Duering said.
Without less lethal rounds, the only options would have been negotiations, “which were failing,” or lethal force, Duering said.
Multiple rounds of less lethal munitions were required before police could take the shotgun and take him into custody, Duering said. Without that option, “that easily could have been a much, much worse situation.”
If someone pulls a gun on an officer, shooting him with a beanbag round isn’t a good option.
“It’s not going to knock that person to the ground,” Duering said. Less lethal munitions can take longer to take effect than officers require.
That person “can empty an entire gun magazine before they really succumb” to the impact of a beanbag round, or before OC gas affects his vision or breathing enough “to really have an effect,” Duering said.
Duering has seen 12-gauge beanbag rounds “bounce off somebody hard enough that it should’ve just knocked them over, and they didn’t even notice.”
The effect of less lethal munition is particularly slow if the suspect is intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
“Some levels of mental illness can do the same. The brain isn’t functioning properly. The synapses don’t fire the way that they should, and they sometimes just don’t notice,” Duering said.
After being fired, impact munitions lose velocity quickly, Duering said.
“If somebody has a handgun, they can shoot a bullet a lot farther than we can shoot a beanbag,” he said. “It’s not something that we can do from just unlimited distance. The farther away you go, the more accuracy is affected.”
Allan said less lethal munitions bridge the “gap between just going hands-on with somebody and deadly force.”
If a confrontation doesn’t reach the level where deadly force is necessary, “we would have to go up and physically go hands-on with somebody,” Allan said.
The less lethal devices allow officers to “use force from a little bit of a distance.”
Close up, officers might use a taser, a baton or empty-hand tactics.
The less lethal projectiles lower the risk of officers being injured and “also the risk to the individual” because if the suspect continues to be combative “the level of risk for both parties is pretty high,” said Allan, who’s a member of the tactical response team.
At demonstrations against racism and excessive police force last June, Grand Island police used pepper balls. Officers also deployed some handheld OC canisters, Allan said. But police did not fire beanbags.
GIPD does not use rubber bullets.
At the demonstrations, some people mistook pepper balls for rubber bullets, Duering said.
When there’s a hard surface, police try to skip the pepper balls off the ground “trying to get an air dispersal,” Duering said.
Pepper ball casings are a little bit thicker than those found on paint balls. If one doesn’t break when it hits the ground, it might skip up and hit a person, which stings and will leave a welt.
But when rocks are being thrown and “the propensity for danger is high,” those bruises are relatively minor “in comparison to what could happen if we just allowed the activity to continue,” Duering said.
When someone barricades himself inside a house, negotiations are always the first step, Duering said. “We have trained negotiators.”
But if talking doesn’t work, police will inject something “to make the house so uncomfortable that they want to come out voluntarily.”
Having police officers go into the house increases the danger for the person in the house “and for our officers,” Duering said.
During the last 10 years, the department modified several patrol shotguns to make them capable of shooting only less lethal rounds.
“You really won’t see a shotgun used as a lethal weapon by our department other than for training purposes at this point,” Duering said.