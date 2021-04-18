Use of Force: Less lethal munitions can be helpful, but police say they’re not always effective

The department’s tactical response team shoots gas and what police call impact munitions from a 40mm launcher.

During the last 10 years, GIPD gradually has increased its supply of less lethal equipment. “I don’t know that we’re moving toward less lethal,” Duering said. “We have purchased more options. The goal is to have more options available.”

The department has had a pepper ball unit for about six years.

Before obtaining the 40mm launcher, GIPD had a 37mm unit that “was used sparingly in kind of the same way. So some of that stuff has been around,” Duering said. “We’ve been able to purchase more of them and provide more training to more officers on how to use them. So they’ve been a little bit more readily available.” But they’re not necessarily new, he said.

Less lethal projectiles are not always practical.

Last July 4, police encountered a man armed with a loaded shotgun on Sixth Street.

“And in that case we were able to deploy less lethal and knock him to the ground, get the separation between him and the shotgun and take him into custody,” Duering said.