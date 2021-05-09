Use the internet, but seek credible sources of information

Without a doubt we saw in increase in the interest in gardening and landscaping over the previous year.

In the past, you had to know who to ask or what book to look in to find information on how to garden. Today the places to find information are endless. Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and the internet all have gardening information that is easily shared among friends and followers alike. Sometimes these ideas are tried and true while others are more “too good to be true.” I might not be the first to say it, but you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.

When searching online, it can be difficult to figure out the source of the information. Sometimes the information comes handed down or it comes from unreliable information observed by one or a handful of individuals. Other times the information comes from groups or individuals with an agenda for or against a certain thing. Whenever you see something online, be sure to do a little research before you add the practice to your own garden.

Through my job with Nebraska Extension, I educate people using science-based information that comes from research. This ensures the information I give out has been researched by numerous people and has been found to be consistent in a number of settings and conditions.