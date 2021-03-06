VA opening up mass vaccination clinics to eligible vets of all ages

The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has opened its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to more veterans at its Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA medical facilities sites, as well as its upcoming outreach efforts throughout the Nebraska and Western Iowa region.
Effective this past week, VA NWIHCS clinics are open to eligible veterans of all ages. The only exclusion to this effort is that veterans who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination must be eligible to receive VA health care.
Veterans who have never applied for or received medical care through the VA are strongly encouraged to call the VA NWIHCS Eligibility Office at 402-995-4050. VA eligibility specialists can confirm VA eligibility status, including the COVID-19 vaccination, and can assist in enrolling for VA health care.
Veterans who are interested in receiving care at the VA but are not yet enrolled are also encouraged to visit www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. Veterans also may call 877-222-8387.
Vaccination clinics are being conducted Mondays through Fridays on the Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA campuses. Additionally, the Omaha VAMC is conducting a Saturday veterans COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. Weekly clinics are being conducted at the North Platte and Holdrege VA community-based outpatient clinics.
These vaccination opportunities are open to all eligible veterans who serve in frontline essential worker positions. Essential workers are defined as first responders (e.g. firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, those who work in the educational sector (teachers and support staff workers), child care workers and health care workers.
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Center continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery staff on a case-by-case basis and as authorized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Eligible veterans interested in scheduling an appointment at the Omaha, Grand Island or Lincoln clinics are encouraged to log into the “Stay Informed” tool located at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. This site aids the VA team in reaching out to veterans and scheduling an appointment.
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System is partnering with the Nebraska National Guard and other community partners to conduct vaccination stations across the region. These vaccination stations are open to eligible veterans of all ages.
Vaccination station
Planned vaccination stations are at:
— The Nebraska National Guard North Omaha Readiness Center, which is located near Irvington and Bennington (March 10). This vaccination station is open to eligible veterans from Douglas, Washington, Burt, Dodge, Colfax and Saunders counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie, Cass, Shelby and Logan counties in Iowa.
— North Platte D&N Events Center (March 13).
— O’Neill Holt County Annex (March 16).
— Kearney Armed Forces Reserve Center (March 17).
— Beatrice National Guard Readiness Center (March 24).
— Norfolk National Guard Readiness Center (April 7).
— Columbus National Guard Readiness Center (April 21).
Eligible veterans interested in a particular community VA vaccination location are encouraged to reach out to their VA primary care team and indicate their preference.