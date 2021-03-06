VA opening up mass vaccination clinics to eligible vets of all ages

The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has opened its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to more veterans at its Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA medical facilities sites, as well as its upcoming outreach efforts throughout the Nebraska and Western Iowa region.

Effective this past week, VA NWIHCS clinics are open to eligible veterans of all ages. The only exclusion to this effort is that veterans who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination must be eligible to receive VA health care.

Veterans who have never applied for or received medical care through the VA are strongly encouraged to call the VA NWIHCS Eligibility Office at 402-995-4050. VA eligibility specialists can confirm VA eligibility status, including the COVID-19 vaccination, and can assist in enrolling for VA health care.

Veterans who are interested in receiving care at the VA but are not yet enrolled are also encouraged to visit www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. Veterans also may call 877-222-8387.