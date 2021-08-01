Vaccinated Grand Island woman with COVID breakthrough urges shots, masks

Why some vaccinated people contract the virus while others do not, Tierney said, probably comes down to two factors: how well a person responded to the vaccine, which can vary by factors such as age and immune status, and the amount of virus to which they’re exposed.

A person who knows that she doesn’t respond well to vaccines, she said, might want to consider wearing a mask when out in public.

Some scientists also have begun to suggest that even vaccinated people consider masking indoors in crowded spaces, particularly if they’re in places where cases are high and the delta variant is prevalent. But the CDC recommends only that unvaccinated people mask in public.

Tierney said it’s important for people to be understanding if they see someone wearing a mask.

“If somebody’s wearing a mask, they might be wearing it for a reason,” she said.

Bryant, a former reporter and copy editor at the Grand Island Independent, said she only recently stopped masking in public. She didn’t wear one in Colorado.

She said she has no regrets about getting the vaccine or complaints about its effectiveness. She said she knows that her symptoms could have been much worse if she hadn’t received the shots.