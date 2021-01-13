 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccinations delayed for people 90 and older
0 comments

Vaccinations delayed for people 90 and older

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Because of a shortage of vaccine, Central District Health Department wasn’t able to follow through Tuesday with plans to vaccinate people 90 and older.

CDHD was supposed to get 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week. But only 100 arrived last Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is trying to track down the other 100 doses, said CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson. The vaccine is shipped directly from the pharmaceutical company.

If things work out, the vaccine could arrive Wednesday afternoon. If it does, vaccinations for those 90 and older will be done Thursday and Friday.

Vaccinations in the three-county area largely are completed for people in Phase 1A, which consists of medical personnel and emergency medical responders.

People 90 and older are considered part of Phase 1B. Once those 90 and older have been vaccinated, CDHD will gradually expand to people 75 and older as vaccine becomes available.

To get on the COVID-19 waiting list, visit cdhd.ne.gov or call 308-385-5175.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter
Grand Island Local News

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter

  • Updated

MacKenna Milhon died unexpectedly in December 2019, just days before her 20th birthday. When family members looked for a way to honor her memory, they decided to give. The MacKenna Milhon Memorial Scholarship, established by the family, will ensure free participation and transportation for as many as 50 children to every Stuhr Museum’s Summer Adventure class.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts