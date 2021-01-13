Vaccinations delayed for people 90 and older

Because of a shortage of vaccine, Central District Health Department wasn’t able to follow through Tuesday with plans to vaccinate people 90 and older.

CDHD was supposed to get 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week. But only 100 arrived last Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is trying to track down the other 100 doses, said CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson. The vaccine is shipped directly from the pharmaceutical company.

If things work out, the vaccine could arrive Wednesday afternoon. If it does, vaccinations for those 90 and older will be done Thursday and Friday.

Vaccinations in the three-county area largely are completed for people in Phase 1A, which consists of medical personnel and emergency medical responders.

People 90 and older are considered part of Phase 1B. Once those 90 and older have been vaccinated, CDHD will gradually expand to people 75 and older as vaccine becomes available.

To get on the COVID-19 waiting list, visit cdhd.ne.gov or call 308-385-5175.