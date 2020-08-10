A Valley County farmer lost a large portion of his right arm in an accident involving a sweep auger Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred on a farm between Ord and Arcadia. The farmer is 55 years old.

“His right arm was pretty much ground off,” said Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt.

The tragedy left him with a stump six inches below his shoulder, Hurlburt said.

The man was transported to a Kearney hospital.

At about 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a call at 78965 473rd Ave.

