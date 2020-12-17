Value of Nebraska agricultural trade is lowest in 10 years

According to the report, changes to Nebraska’s exports filters down and affects changes to which commodities are of most value to counties.

“Like 2018, 2019 saw a dramatic change regarding the top export commodities for Nebraska counties,” the report said. “In 2019, soybeans again moved into the top spot as the top export commodity in almost one-half of Nebraska’s counties.”

The report said that soybeans held this spot in 2016 and 2017, but corn overtook it in 2018.

“While corn was the top export commodity in 31 counties in 2018, it only accounted for 11 counties in 2019, falling to the third spot,” the report said.

Even though beef exports were off in 2019, it still was the top export commodity for 34 counties, a gain of six counties from 2018, the report said.

The report said the switch toward soybeans as the predominant export commodity occurred mostly in counties in central and south-central regions, resulting in a spread of soybeans from the eastern one-third of the state into the central and south-central areas.

Beef continues to dominate in the Sandhills and northern Panhandle counties and also spread into the extreme southwest area last year. Cuming County is an outlier in the eastern one-third with beef as the top export commodity.

