Value of Nebraska agricultural trade is lowest in 10 years

A new report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau shows the value of Nebraska agricultural exports, at $6.3 billion in 2019, is the lowest it has been since 2010.
The report, 2019 Nebraska Agriculture and International Trade, was released Tuesday.
The report estimates the dollars and cents value of agricultural trade to Nebraska, projecting estimates for the value of agricultural trade for each Nebraska county, as well as per-farm estimates.
According to the NFB, the report, issued annually since 2017, acts as a barometer demonstrating the importance of trade to farmers, ranchers and Nebraska’s economy. The estimates are calculated using USDA’s final trade numbers released in October of the following year.
According to the report, Nebraska continued to be the sixth-largest agriculture exporting state in 2019, topping the nation in exports of beef while also being the second-largest exporter of hides and skins, the third-largest exporter of corn, feed and processed grain products, and the fifth-largest exporter of soybeans, soybean meal and vegetable oil.
The report tabbed the per-unit value of agricultural trade for soybeans at $6.78 cents per bushel, $0.84 per bushel for corn and $2.58 per bushel for wheat.
The per-unit value of trade for beef was projected at $209.47 per head and $71.53 per head for pork.
Other Nebraska products exported include ethanol, popcorn, wheat, pork, dry edible beans, and a host of other commodities and processed products.
Just four counties saw gains in exports value in 2019
According to the report, 77 Nebraska counties experienced a decline in the value of agricultural exports in 2019 compared with the prior year, with only four counties — Cheyenne, Gage, Jefferson and Otoe — experiencing a gain.
In Hall County, the estimated total ag export value from 2018 to 2019 declined from $81.384 million in 2018 to $56 million in 2019. The $25.271 million decline is the second-largest in the state among counties.
For area counties, the loss in total ag exports from 2018 to 2019, according to the report, were Custer, $17.098 million; Buffalo, $15.393 million; Hamilton, $13.244 million; Merrick, $9.367 million; Howard, $6.863 million; Adams, $20.490 million; Valley, $8.983 million; Greeley, $3.778 million; and Sherman, $6.458 million.
Platte County reclaimed the top spot in value of agricultural exports in 2019, surpassing Custer County, the top export county in 2018. Platte County experienced an estimated $172 million in value from agriculture trade in 2019.
According to the report, the estimated export value per farm in Hall County from 2018 to 2019 declined $43,421 per farm.
Phelps County again scored as the most reliant on trade on a per-farm basis, with an export value per-farm of $292,000.
In 2019, corn for grain production in Nebraska was estimated at 1.79 billion bushels, down slightly from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Yield of 182 bushels per acre is down 10 bushels from last year. Farmers harvested 9.81 million acres of corn for grain, up 5 percent from 2018.
Nebraska soybean production for 2019 totaled 283 million bushels, down 13% from 2018. Yield, at 58.5 bushels per acre, was up 0.5 bushel from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at 4.84 million acres, was down 13% from 2018. Planted acreage totaled 4.90 million acres, down 13% from last year.
2020 crop forecasts
This year, based on Nov. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels, up 5% from last year.
According to the report soybeans were the top export commodities for 42 of the state’s counties. Beef was the top export commodity for 34 counties, including Hall County. Corn was the top export commodities for 11 counties and wheat for five counties. Pork was the top export commodity for only one county (Platte County).
According to the report, changes to Nebraska’s exports filters down and affects changes to which commodities are of most value to counties.
“Like 2018, 2019 saw a dramatic change regarding the top export commodities for Nebraska counties,” the report said. “In 2019, soybeans again moved into the top spot as the top export commodity in almost one-half of Nebraska’s counties.”
The report said that soybeans held this spot in 2016 and 2017, but corn overtook it in 2018.
“While corn was the top export commodity in 31 counties in 2018, it only accounted for 11 counties in 2019, falling to the third spot,” the report said.
Even though beef exports were off in 2019, it still was the top export commodity for 34 counties, a gain of six counties from 2018, the report said.
The report said the switch toward soybeans as the predominant export commodity occurred mostly in counties in central and south-central regions, resulting in a spread of soybeans from the eastern one-third of the state into the central and south-central areas.
Beef continues to dominate in the Sandhills and northern Panhandle counties and also spread into the extreme southwest area last year. Cuming County is an outlier in the eastern one-third with beef as the top export commodity.
