Vendors will have corn dogs, funnel cakes and pineapple whip

Hardenbrook Concessions will bring its corn dog trailer, and another selling Polish dogs.

Heartland United Way will not be scooping ice cream this year. Instead, the stand will sell prepackaged ice cream, due to COVID-19. “That was their choice,” Parr said.

In addition to funnel cakes, Hawaiian Chill will offer pineapple whip.

Other vendors include Papa Tom’s, Pizza Hut, The Secret Garden and the UNL Dairy Store.

Cactus Jacks will keep its string intact of never missing a State Fair in Grand Island. But this year, the chuck wagon will have a new location. It will be near the cattle barn.

For this year, owner Jeff Leo is adding a Twisted Mac and a smoked chicken Philly sandwich.

The Twisted Mac features Queso pepperjack macaroni with bacon bits and jalapenos on it.

Leo, who lives in St. Libory, points out that State Fair admission is free. For those who want to pop out for lunch or dinner, he promises quick service and to-go boxes.

Leo didn’t have to think twice about showing up for this year’s fair. “We’ve always been part of that thing since it came to Grand Island, and we’ll continue to be no matter what the situation is,” he said.