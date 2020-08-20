Vendors will have corn dogs, funnel cakes and pineapple whip

You needn’t worry. Even though this year’s Nebraska State Fair has been scaled down, fairgoers still will be able to buy corn dogs, ice cream, cotton candy, kettle corn, pizzas, slushes, Polish dogs, pineapple whip and funnel cakes.
The lineup also includes two traditional favorites — the Nebraska SCattlemen’s Beef Pit and Cactus Jacks Chuck Wagon.
Thirteen vendors will provide sustenance at this year’s fair, which runs Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.
Jaime Parr, the fair’s chief of sales, is pleased about the array of vendors.
“I’m very happy with it,” she said. “I think we have all of our basic fair foods covered, as well as some different things that people like to eat.”
The fair asked some of the vendors to expand their menus to make sure the fair basics are covered.
Hawaiian Chill, for example, doesn’t normally sell funnel cakes. But the owner acceded to the wishes of fair officials, which needed somebody to sell funnel cakes.
Ol’ Country Kettle Corn is adding cotton candy this year.
Freund Family Food normally brings five stands to the fair. This year, Freund will have two, but they are key ones — Outlaw Fries and Slush Factory.
Hardenbrook Concessions will bring its corn dog trailer, and another selling Polish dogs.
Heartland United Way will not be scooping ice cream this year. Instead, the stand will sell prepackaged ice cream, due to COVID-19. “That was their choice,” Parr said.
In addition to funnel cakes, Hawaiian Chill will offer pineapple whip.
Other vendors include Papa Tom’s, Pizza Hut, The Secret Garden and the UNL Dairy Store.
Cactus Jacks will keep its string intact of never missing a State Fair in Grand Island. But this year, the chuck wagon will have a new location. It will be near the cattle barn.
For this year, owner Jeff Leo is adding a Twisted Mac and a smoked chicken Philly sandwich.
The Twisted Mac features Queso pepperjack macaroni with bacon bits and jalapenos on it.
Leo, who lives in St. Libory, points out that State Fair admission is free. For those who want to pop out for lunch or dinner, he promises quick service and to-go boxes.
Leo didn’t have to think twice about showing up for this year’s fair. “We’ve always been part of that thing since it came to Grand Island, and we’ll continue to be no matter what the situation is,” he said.
Don’t get used to the new location, though. Next year, Leo plans to be back in his old spot.
The list of vendors probably is complete, but everything still is fluid, Parr said.
Fair officials are trying to provide “as many different traditional fair foods as possible without having too many stands,” Parr said.
“We want these 13 stands to be able to come out ahead on finances by the time that the 11-day fair is over, so we did not want to book very many.
“I know we’ll have some people who will miss something,” Parr said. “But I think we’ve got the basics covered for sure and a couple extras in there as well.”