Verplank re-elected Hall County treasurer with 72% of votes

Alaina Verplank was re-elected Hall County treasurer Tuesday by a comfortable margin.

The incumbent garnered 4,781 votes, compared to 1,819 for challenger Sandy Skeen-Ballard. The margin was 72.3% to 27.5%

Tuesday’s outcome gave Verplank another four-year term.

Verplank has been county treasurer for 4½ years. She has worked in the office for 15 years, 10 of which have been either as deputy treasurer or treasurer.

She said Tuesday she thanked Hall County voters. Her campaign stayed positive the whole time, she said.

“We will keep raising the bar on our standards and our office,” she said.