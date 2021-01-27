Veterans Affairs vaccinating veterans 75 and older

More than 1,000 veterans and Veterans Affairs staff members in the Grand Island, North Platte and Holdrege areas have received at least their first doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.
The veterans are 75 and older or have pre-existing conditions that put them most at risk for contracting COVID-19. The conditions include spinal cord injuries, dialysis, chemotherapy and transplants.
Veterans who are first responders or essential frontline workers who have not received immunizations from their employers also can get vaccinated. They must be eligible and enrolled for VA health care, said Kevin Hynes, a public affairs officer for the Veterans Health Administration in Omaha.
Vaccinations have been carried out at the Grand Island VA Medical Center for several weeks.
The initial efforts are focused on residents of the Community Living Center at the Grand Island VA Medical Center, as well as essential members of the facility’s health care staff.
The shots will also be available to veterans 75 and older who receive care at the Grand Island VA Medical Center.
“We are working very hard to schedule veterans as fast as we possibly can, based upon vaccine availability,” Hynes said.
Vaccinations have also been done at the VA’s community-based outpatient clinics in North Platte and Holdrege. The Grand Island, North Platte and Holdrege facilities, as well as VA campuses in Omaha and Lincoln, are part of the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.
“We will be gradually opening it up to more veterans as we follow national guidance of phased priority groups,” according to a VA news release.
Depending on location, veterans receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Teams of VA health care professionals are reaching out to area veterans and scheduling them for vaccine appointments.
Veterans who would like to be vaccinated should visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
Veterans 75 and older who are eligible for VA care and have not been contacted to receive a vaccination appointment may also contact their VA primary care medical teams and let them know they are interested in one.
Veterans need not visit a VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System facility to sign up.
In calling veterans, the Grand Island VA schedules vaccinations a week in advance.