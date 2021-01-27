Veterans Affairs vaccinating veterans 75 and older

More than 1,000 veterans and Veterans Affairs staff members in the Grand Island, North Platte and Holdrege areas have received at least their first doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.

The veterans are 75 and older or have pre-existing conditions that put them most at risk for contracting COVID-19. The conditions include spinal cord injuries, dialysis, chemotherapy and transplants.

Veterans who are first responders or essential frontline workers who have not received immunizations from their employers also can get vaccinated. They must be eligible and enrolled for VA health care, said Kevin Hynes, a public affairs officer for the Veterans Health Administration in Omaha.

Vaccinations have been carried out at the Grand Island VA Medical Center for several weeks.

The initial efforts are focused on residents of the Community Living Center at the Grand Island VA Medical Center, as well as essential members of the facility’s health care staff.

The shots will also be available to veterans 75 and older who receive care at the Grand Island VA Medical Center.

“We are working very hard to schedule veterans as fast as we possibly can, based upon vaccine availability,” Hynes said.