Veterans Ball tickets now available

The Hall County Hero Flight Committee has announced plans for the Veterans Ball Nov. 20.

Proceeds will support the development of the Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island.

The event will be at Babel’s Barn in Wood River, with doors opening at 4 p.m. Those attending will enjoy live entertainment by Rascal Martinez, a silent and live auction, prime rib plated meal and cash bar.

Tickets are now on sale and this event is expected to sell out quickly. The cost is $40 per ticket, $330 for a reserved table of eight or $410 for a reserved table of 10.

For more information, call 308-385-5065.