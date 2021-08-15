Veterans Car Show benefits local Wreaths Across America effort

More than 50 classic and vintage cars shined brightly under the sun Saturday at Grand Island’s United Veterans Club.
The fundraiser benefited the local Wreaths Across America effort, which places a wreath on every grave at the Veterans Home Cemetery in December.
Wreaths have been placed for the last three years, and when the veterans home was closed, the project was taken over by VFW Auxiliary 1347.
The national program is to “remember and honor and teach,” VFW Auxiliary treasurer LaVonne Catron said.
“It’s to remember those who have died, to honor those who are serving our country, and to teach our children the importance of democracy and independence, and what our veterans stood for in our country,” Catron said.
This is the second year the local auxiliary has hosted a car show to benefit the event.
The turnout this year was strong, Catron said, with new cars participating.
“The people who own the cars love to go around and look at all the other cars,” she said. “For some of us it brings back memories. I used to have a ’69 Malibu almost like the blue one sitting right there.”
Ace Buettenback of Grand Island showed his 1973 Javelin AMX from American Motors Corp.
“It’s very rare. There’s not very many of them,” Buettenback said. “American Motors quit making cars back in the ’70s. This is a Pierre Cardin edition, which is a special order from AMC. I just like the curves and the lines of it. It’s really a neat car.”
He enjoys showing off his AMC at events.
“People haven’t seen anything like it hardly,” Buettenback said. “They see a lot of Chevys and Fords, but not very many AMCs.”
Pete DeLeon of Grand Island showed his 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS (Super Sport).
It was his high school car, DeLeon explained.
He enjoys seeing others’ appreciation of it.
“I see that they see the interest in the car, that it brings back memories for them, too,” DeLeon said. “A lot of these folks are older like me and they grew up in that era, so they know these cars.”
DeLeon said much time and hard work go into making his car looking as though it was wheeled fresh from the showroom.
“The paint job was put on back in ’85 and it’s the same original as back then,” he said.
Marv and Margie Kohler of Grand Island showed their bright yellow 2002 Ford Thunderbird.
With its Jaguar engine, it’s a fast ride.
“I don’t drive this car,” Margie Kohler explained. “I don’t want anything to happen to it.”
Adorning “Pretty Bird,” the name Kohler gave the Thunderbird, were die-cast scale model toys of the same car.
“You ordered the car, and it would be five months before it came, so once a month you got the things in these boxes,” she said. “They sent you a box every month until the car was ready and could be delivered.”
The goal for the auxiliary for the day was to raise $500 as a start, Catron explained.
There are 1,400 graves in the local cemetery, and each wreath costs $15.
“It will take a while to get what we need,” she said.
This year’s Wreaths Across America event in Grand Island will be Dec. 18
To contribute to the local effort, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/NE0015.