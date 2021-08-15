Veterans Car Show benefits local Wreaths Across America effort

More than 50 classic and vintage cars shined brightly under the sun Saturday at Grand Island’s United Veterans Club.

The fundraiser benefited the local Wreaths Across America effort, which places a wreath on every grave at the Veterans Home Cemetery in December.

Wreaths have been placed for the last three years, and when the veterans home was closed, the project was taken over by VFW Auxiliary 1347.

The national program is to “remember and honor and teach,” VFW Auxiliary treasurer LaVonne Catron said.

“It’s to remember those who have died, to honor those who are serving our country, and to teach our children the importance of democracy and independence, and what our veterans stood for in our country,” Catron said.

This is the second year the local auxiliary has hosted a car show to benefit the event.

The turnout this year was strong, Catron said, with new cars participating.

“The people who own the cars love to go around and look at all the other cars,” she said. “For some of us it brings back memories. I used to have a ’69 Malibu almost like the blue one sitting right there.”