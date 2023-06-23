The old Veterans Home property now looks just fine.

The lawn was mowed on Wednesday, said Alex Bullington of the Omaha-based White Lotus Group. The grass was scheduled to be cut this Saturday.

But the upkeep of the Veterans Home land was brought up at Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting.

"We heard from the mayor and everybody else that it needed to happen a little sooner," Bullington said. "So we called around and found somebody with some availability and got that taken care of yesterday (Wednesday)."

The work will now be done every two weeks.

Since taking over the former Veterans Home in 2020, White Lotus has kept the lawn taken care of, Bullington said.

"We just had a guy retire on us in May who had been taking care of the site," he said.

The 45 acres are owned by the HELP Foundation, a nonprofit organization. White Lotus is developing the site.

The HELP Foundation had trouble finding someone to take over the maintenance role full time. So the group decided to find a company to mow the property.

"We've kept it under control just until this hiccup here," Bullington said.

The Veterans Home land is now officially known as Liberty Campus on Capital Avenue.

Under Phase 1 of the project, White Lotus will redevelop the Pershing and Anderson buildings into what Bullington called "senior veteran preferred affordable housing."

"We actually just got done with asbestos abatement in those two buildings," said Bullington, who's a Grand Island native.

The company is now looking at pricing and doing environmental reviews that are required by the state. White Lotus hopes to start work in late summer or early fall of this year.

It might take six or seven months to fix up the Anderson building. Work on the Pershing building should take about nine months.

The Hall County Commission voted Tuesday to send a letter to the HELP Foundation asking that the lawn be mowed. On Thursday, one commissioner referred to the Veterans Home land as hallowed ground.