Veterans Day celebration recognizes 100th anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

During his service, he was the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, two Meritorious Service Medals and 22 other medals and decorations.

When he retired from the military in 2012, he joined the Oregon State Police.

During his address, McIlvenna talked about the importance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to the nation.

He said it is not a monument to any war or conflict. On Dec. 21, 1920, Rep. Hamilton Fish III of New York introduced H.J. Resolution 426 in the 66th Congress, which provided for the return to the United States the remains of an unknown American soldier killed in France during World War I and for interment of his remains in a tomb to be constructed outside the newly constructed Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Mcllvenna said at the time of Fish’s resolution, England and France already had such monuments dedicated to the services of an unknown soldier and to the common memories of all soldiers killed in war. He said the tomb is a place where the loved ones of those soldiers who did not return from the war can honor their memory, service and sacrifice to the nation.