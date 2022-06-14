 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans eager to support Hall County Warriors Memorial

Groundbreaking of vets memorial.jpg

A group of veterans held a groundbreaking ceremony on Memorial Day for the Hall County Warriors Memorial. From left are David Barber, Brandon Warner, Tim Bartz, John Larson, Bill Luft, Ken Barber and Scott Schleicher.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

Excited to be involved in a tribute to post-Vietnam War veterans, area businesses owned by veterans are submitting bids at favorable prices and offering to help in other ways.

The monument, which will be called the Hall County Warriors Memorial, will be built at Hall County Veterans Park, near the intersection of Broadwell and Capital Avenues. Organizers held a groundbreaking ceremony on Memorial Day.

Support from area businesses and individuals has been strong, said Ken Barber, a member of the committee planning the project.

More than $30,000 has been raised so far. It’s not yet known how much the project will cost.

Plans are still being put together for the memorial, which will include a stainless steel globe. It will pay tribute to soldiers who served in the Gulf War, the war on terrorism and other engagements since the Vietnam War.

It’s possible that the memorial will be built this year. Fundraising for the Warriors Memorial is still going on.

People who own scrap metal are asked to bring the items to Alter Metal Recycling, where Barber works, or Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron Co.

If donors can’t drop off the scrap metal, it can be picked up. The donated items will be processed and sold, with the proceeds going to the veterans’ project.

The phone number for Alter Metal Recycling is 308-381-0600. Kramer’s may be reached at 308-384-1116.

Financial donations may be dropped off at the United Veterans Club.

