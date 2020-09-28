Veterans Sports Complex getting new playground, pickleball courts

The playground will likely go into construction in spring 2021, McCoy said.

Bid proposals for the project were opened by the city last week.

“We’ll probably have a little work to do to get an agreement figured out, take it to City Council this fall, and they’ll probably break ground in the spring, is my guess,” he said.

The new playground will complete the park, McCoy said.

“We’ve built such a nice park there. I think it’s just something that’s needed there,” he said. “It gives families more to do. It’s something that’s been missing, I think.”

Veterans Sports Complex is also getting eight new pickleball courts.

“Pickleball is one of those sports that’s up and coming, very popular right now,” McCoy said. “We’re excited we’re going to have pickleball out there, too.”

More than $100,000 was raised for the project by the Grand Island Pickleball Club.

The funds were raised quickly, McCoy said.