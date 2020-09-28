Veterans Sports Complex getting new playground, pickleball courts

Veterans Sports Complex is getting a new playground and pickleball courts.
The new playground is expected to cost about $400,000, with funding donated to the c of Grand Island by JBS USA.
“We’re trying to build a destination playground, something that’s going to be inclusive for everybody, have handicap access,” City Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy said. “It’s something we think is going to be pretty impressive.”
With the addition, the site will become a greater destination spot, McCoy said.
“Veterans Athletic Complex is pretty popular already, with the ballfields there and some nice family areas,” he said. “We think it will be a real destination for families.”
The new playground will feature rubberized safety surfacing, which McCoy described as being aesthetically pleasing and also low maintenance for the city.
“Sometimes the wood chips are hard to navigate if you’re in a wheelchair or have any kind of accessibility problems,” he said.
A playground has been a part of the city’s master plan for the site and it was approved nearly three years ago.
“We just didn’t do it initially,” McCoy said. “We really focused on the ballfields and splash pads. But, we’ve got all that done now and we want to move on to the playground.”
The playground will likely go into construction in spring 2021, McCoy said.
Bid proposals for the project were opened by the city last week.
“We’ll probably have a little work to do to get an agreement figured out, take it to City Council this fall, and they’ll probably break ground in the spring, is my guess,” he said.
The new playground will complete the park, McCoy said.
“We’ve built such a nice park there. I think it’s just something that’s needed there,” he said. “It gives families more to do. It’s something that’s been missing, I think.”
Veterans Sports Complex is also getting eight new pickleball courts.
“Pickleball is one of those sports that’s up and coming, very popular right now,” McCoy said. “We’re excited we’re going to have pickleball out there, too.”
More than $100,000 was raised for the project by the Grand Island Pickleball Club.
The funds were raised quickly, McCoy said.
“They came to me a while ago and said, ‘What’s it going to take to build some new courts?’” he said. “We talked it through and came up with the idea of raising some funds, and then having the city potentially fund the rest of it.”
The only pickleball courts in Grand Island are at Stolley Park, and are inadequate.
“To be honest, it’s not enough space,” McCoy said. “Those courts were done on an old tennis court, so it’s not going to last forever. It’s going to have cracks.”
The new pickleball courts are going to be built with post-tensioned concrete.
“The slab is not going to crack as easily. It’s going to be a better playing surface,” McCoy said. “It’s going to be a premium facility out there.”
Grand Island City Council approved the project at its Sept. 22 meeting.
Construction is expected to start next spring.
Veterans Sports Complex gets much use daily from city residents and visitors, McCoy said.
“We have a lot of walkers out there, a lot of day use of the facility. There’s picnic shelters,” he said. “It’s more than just ballfields out there. It’s a park setting.”
He added, “New pickleball courts, a new playground, these just add to that family atmosphere.”
McCoy called the growth at the city site “awesome.”
“We’re really adding some quality-of-life features out there,” he said. “I think it’s great for the community, great for visitors who come to town. From a Parks & Rec standpoint, I could not be happier.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.