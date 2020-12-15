Veterans take up cause of World War II veteran,95, who faces eviction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson is “one of our heroes” because he has served his country, Quandt said. “He’s what makes America great — makes our community great,” he said.

Also speaking at the news conference was Ron Hitch, who is on the board of the United Veterans Club.

Evicting Wilson is “not the way we should be treating our veterans,” Hitch said.

Hitch and other veterans will attend the Wednesday eviction hearing.

“We will be there in numbers to show our support,” he said.

Quandt urges other veterans to show up, and encourages people to contact Marsh and local leaders to register their opposition to the eviction. He gave out the phone number for Marsh and the address of Regency Retirement, which is at 803 N. Alpha St.

Quandt said his grandfather always said to take care of the elderly and veterans “because they’ve already taken care of us.”

Quandt said he has known Wilson since the mid-1980s.

Wilson, who farmed west of Clarks, was a Merrick County supervisor for 12 years. During that time, he represented the county on the Midland Area Agency on Aging board.