Victim identified in Grand Island car-pedestrian accident; case still under investigation

The Hall County Attorney’s Office is still looking at Sunday afternoon’s fatal accident in Grand Island to decide whether charges will be filed, says Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

Rosa Chacon Ramos, a 52-year-old Grand Island woman, died in the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Fourth and Pine streets at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, Isel Sarmeinto Rosa, 30, of Grand Island was traveling east on Fourth Street. He stopped his vehicle because he didn’t want to run a red light. When he stopped, his car was blocking the crosswalk.

“So he then immediately put it into reverse and backed up to get out of the crosswalk,” Elliott said.

His vehicle hit Ramos, who was walking behind the vehicle to cross Fourth Street to the north. She was outside of the crosswalk when she was struck, Elliott said.

“It is still being looked at by the county attorney’s office as to whether or not it’s going to be a chargeable incident,” Elliott said.