Victim identified in Tuesday's Grand Island apartment complex stabbing
  • Updated
Said Abdullahi Farah, 30, of Grand Island has been identified as the man who was found dead in the hallway of a Grand Island apartment complex Tuesday.

Farah's body was found shortly after 6 a.m. after Grand Island police received a report of an injured person in an apartmenbt complex at 303 Pine. St. When police arrived they found Farah dead from an apparent puncture wound in a hallway of the building.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday, a news release from the Grand Island Police Department said, and police are awaiting those official results.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, although police say Farah's dead is an isolated incident.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information in Farah's death is asked to contact GIOD at 308-385-5400 or Crimestoppers at 308-381-8822. ​

