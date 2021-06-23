 Skip to main content
Victim in I-80 traffic fatality identified
Victim in I-80 traffic fatality identified

The name of the Hall County man who died in a Hamilton County accident Monday has been released.

The two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Jose Luis Malvais Sanchez, said Hamilton County Attorney Mike Powell.

The accident occurred on Interstate 80 about two miles east of Aurora at about 7 p.m.

Sanchez, 52, was driving a Toyota Corolla west on I-80 when he rear-ended a semitruck that had slowed due to a traffic backup.

Powell wasn’t certain in which Hall County community Sanchez lived.

