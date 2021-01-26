Victims of house fire met with outpouring of support

In the days following a house fire last week near Chapman, many people stepped up to help Jeff Thomas and his family.

“The community has surrounded us, and we feel completely blessed,” Thomas said Monday. “Words can’t express the love that we feel. We’re just glad that we live where we do, and we have the family and the friends and the community that we do.”

Thomas and his wife, Abby, owned the house that was destroyed early last Wednesday morning about three miles south of Highway 30. Their two children and Thomas’ grandmother lived in the house. No one was injured.

The family is staying at the home of Thomas’ mother and father, which is about a mile and a half from the family’s home.

“We’re working on trying to get a camper or something so we can be at the site while we rebuild,” he said.

If not for the snow falling on the area, he would have been doing cleanup at the site Monday.

The house was a complete loss. “It’s just kind of scorched earth over there,” Thomas said. Two vehicles were “burned-out shells” after the blaze. Thomas is waiting to hear back from his insurance company on the status of a third vehicle, his pickup.